RNC launches voter registration initiative at gas stations amid rising prices

The Republican National Committee (RNC) launched a voter registration initiative that will run at gas stations across the country in the upcoming weeks amid a sharp rise in fuel prices.

As gas hits record high prices because of Biden, voters are feeling the pinch at the pump. The RNC will be holding several voter registration events across the country in the coming weeks," information about the events shared with The Hill said.

The first event took place in Arizona Saturday, where volunteers and staff registered Americans to vote from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. local time.

Republicans have slammed President Biden over high fuel prices as the country continues to grapple with record inflation.

The president warned Americans that the price of fuel was likely to climb even higher earlier this month, when he announced that the U.S. would ban oil imports from Russia amid its war with Ukraine.

"Arizonans are frustrated with paying the record-high gas prices we've seen recently, this is an issue that affects almost every single Arizonan," Ben Petersen, the communications director for Arizona's RNC, said.

"There's no doubt that everyone is feeling the pain at the pump, so a gas station right now may be the very best possible place for one of our volunteers to have a conversation with someone and get someone signed up to vote," he added.

Biden has hit gas companies claiming that they are padding their profits.

"Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it's $4.31," Biden tweeted. "Oil and gas companies shouldn't pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans."