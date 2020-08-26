Watch RNC live: Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence to speak on night 3 of the Republican National Convention

The 2020 Republican National Convention continues Wednesday night, with Vice President Mike Pence set to deliver the keynote address. Other speakers include Kellyanne Conway, Rep. Elise Stefanik and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Joni Ernst and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, and second lady Karen Pence. President Trump, who delivers his acceptance speech Thursday, is also expected to appear. The virtual convention is being held amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has left more than 179,000 Americans dead and more than 5 million infected; Hurricane Laura, which is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast Wednesday as a Category 4 storm; and unrest in Kenosha, Wis., where two people were killed during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, four days ago.

Tune in here beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Live Updates R Tonight’s lineup: Here is the list of speakers for RNC night two, in the order they are scheduled to appear: • Norma Urrabazo, Las Vegas pastor

• Myron Lizer, vice president of Navajo Nation

• Richard Beasley, retired FBI agent

• Jon Ponder, founder of Hope for Prisoners, Inc.

• Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

• Jason Joyce, Maine lobsterman

• Cris Peterson, Minnesota dairy farmer

• Larry Kudlow, White House economic adviser

• John Peterson, president of Schuette Metals

• Cissie Graham Lynch, daughter of Franklin Graham and granddaughter of Billy Graham

•Robert Vlaisavljevich, Eveleth, Minn., mayor

• Abby Johnson, anti-abortion rights activist

• Nicholas Sandmann, student who sued news outlets after confrontation with Native American activist

• Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

• Tiffany Trump, youngest daughter of President Trump

• Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

• Ryan Holets, Albuquerque police detective

• Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez

• Eric Trump, second son of President Trump and executive vice president of the Trump Organization

• Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

• Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

• Megan Pauley

• First lady Melania Trump R Melania Trump addresses 'racial unrest in our country' First lady Melania Trump addressed ongoing unrest over racial injustice in America following multiple instances of police brutality. "Like all of you, I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country," Trump said. "It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history. I encourage people to focus on our future while still learning from our past. We must remember that today we are all one community, comprised of many races, religions and ethnicities. "I'd like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause and look at things from all perspectives. I urge people to come together in a civil manner so we can work and live up to our standard American ideals," she continued. (Republican National Convention via AP)

R Melania Trump recalls growing up 'under communist rule' First lady Melania Trump shared her immigrant experience, moving to the United States when she was 26, before becoming an American citizen 10 years later. "Growing up as a young child in Slovenia, which was under communist rule at the time, I always heard about an amazing place called America — a land that stood for freedom and opportunity. As I grew older, it became my goal to move to the United States and follow my dream of working in the fashion industry," Trump said. "As an immigrant and a very independent woman, I understand what a privilege it is to live here and enjoy the freedoms and opportunities that we have." (Republican National Convention via AP)

R First lady Melania Trump: White House 'will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine' First lady Melania Trump delivered remarks from the newly renovated White House Rose Garden, where she addressed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "I know many people are anxious, and some feel helpless," Trump said. "I want you to know, you're not alone. My husband's administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone. Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to help everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic." "I have been moved by the way Americans have come together in such an unfamiliar and often frightening situation," she continued. "It is in times like this that we will look back and tell our grandchildren that through kindness and compassion, strength and determination, we were able to restore the promise of our future." (Republican National Convention via AP)

R Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at RNC from Jerusalem In an unconventional move, sitting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered remarks at a political event from overseas, where he touted President Trump's foreign policy, boasting that Trump "has led bold initiatives in nearly every corner of the world." "They are more safe, and their freedoms more secure," Pompeo said of his wife and child, "because President Trump has put his America First vision into action. It may not have made him popular in every foreign capital, but it has worked." (Republican National Convention via Reuters TV)

R Eric Trump to the president: 'I miss working alongside you every day' Eric Trump, the second son of President Trump and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, delivered a message directly to his father during his closing remarks at the Republican National Convention. "I’d like to speak directly to my father," Trump said. "I miss working alongside you every day but I’m damn proud to be on the front lines of this fight." "I am proud to show my children what their grandfather is fighting for," Trump continued. "I am proud to watch you give them hell." Read more. Eric Trump speaks during the virtual Republican National Convention on August 25, 2020. (via Reuters TV)

R Tiffany Trump enters political spotlight with fiery campaign speech​ Tiffany Trump, who normally shies away from the spotlight, entered the political arena on Tuesday night with a blistering attack on the media to make the case for her father’s reelection. “If you tune into the media, you get one biased opinion or another,” she said during the second night of the Republican National Convention. “And if what you share does not fit into the narrative they seek to promote, then it is either ignored or deemed a ‘lie,’ regardless of the truth. This manipulation of what information we receive impedes our freedoms.” Read more. (Republican National Convention via Reuters TV)

R From the Iron Range of Minnesota, a Democratic mayor endorses Trump at RNC The mayor of Eveleth, Minnesota, a small city in the heart of iron-mining country, spoke at the Republican National Convention Tuesday, as President Trump has mounted an effort to flip his state, which the Democrats came unexpectedly close to losing in 2016. Bob Vlaisavljevich, a self-described “lifelong Democrat,” proclaimed that “after decades of despair, the Iron Range is roaring back to life and we have one man to thank: President Donald Trump.” Read more. Eveleth Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich addresses the virtual convention on August 25, 2020. (Republican National Convention via Getty Images)

R Student in viral confrontation: 'No one in this county has been a victim of unfair media coverage' more than Trump Nicholas Sandmann, a former Covington Catholic High School student featured in a viral confrontation with a Native American activist in 2019, criticized the media while speaking on night two of the Republican National Convention. "I’m proud to say that throughout my media nightmare I have had President Trump’s unwavering support," Sandmann said. "And I know you’ll agree with me when I say no one in this county has been a victim of unfair media coverage more than President Donald Trump." Read more. (Photo: Kaya Taitano/social media via Reuters) Show more

