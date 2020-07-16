New RNC memo discloses multiple convention venues, restricted number of attendees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several different venues will be utilized for the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville in light of health concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new email sent by the Jacksonville 2020 Host Committee,

The new memo sent by the Jacksonville Republican National Convention Host Committee revealed an altered plan in light of health concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an email sent Thursday morning, the committee will limit the number of attendees allowed in venues to solely delegates until the final night. The committee also plans to use multiple indoor and outdoor venues throughout downtown including:

The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The TIAA Bank Field

Daily’s Place Amphitheater

121 Financial Ballpark

The note adds that “several other” venues will be used during the convention, which is scheduled to take place from Aug. 24 through Aug. 27.

Supporters of President Donald Trump wave at the hundreds of boats idling on the St. Johns River during a rally Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla., celebrating Trump's birthday. More

These changes follow rumors that span back to the original RNC announcement, that the convention would be scaled back to accommodate safety guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19.

Instead, the new memo says convention admittance for the first three days will be limited to “regular delegates only.”

More: Republicans fear coronavirus will force scaling back Trump's Florida convention

“For the final day (Thursday, August 27) when President Trump will publicly accept the nomination, we plan that each delegate, their guest, and alternate delegates will be permitted to attend,” the memo says.

These changes echo what Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a letter sent Thursday to delegates.

“I want to make clear that we still intend to host a fantastic convention celebration in Jacksonville,” McDaniel said. “The RNC is working around the clock to ensure the convention celebration in Jacksonville is still an exciting, premier event.”

McDaniel added that convention planners anticipate nightly programming, “along with some daytime events and festivities.”

Based on the current phase Florida is in — Phase 2 — regarding reopening the state, the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena was already expected to operate at half-capacity.

TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville Jaguars. Opened in 1995. More

Earlier this month, the host committee announced that attendees would be tested for COVID-19 ahead of entry and temperature checked daily.

Jacksonville is also currently under a mask-wearing order, something that sparked chatter earlier this week when Vice President Mike Pence met with the host committee and others in Jacksonville — unmasked.

“We plan to implement a variety of health protocols in order to ensure a safe event,” the host committee’s new memo said. “This plan includes but is not limited to on-site temperature checks, available PPE, aggressive sanitizing protocols, and available COVID-19 testing.”

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: RNC Convention: Jacksonville memo shows multiple venues, fewer people