RNC Mocked Over Weird New Attack On Biden That Actually Makes Him Look Good

The Republican National Committee fired off a new attack on President Joe Biden on Monday, but it wasn’t quite the dunk the RNC thought it was.

In fact, many critics of the organization said the attack had the opposite effect ― portraying the president as decent and empathetic during an exchange with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) during a visit to the state, which has suffered from devastating floods.

Although Biden promised federal relief to help rebuild, the RNC’s “research” feed on Twitter highlighted this moment:

BIDEN: "May I say something?"



GOV. BESHEAR: "You're the president."



BIDEN: "I still have to ask permission." pic.twitter.com/A2sJSgt4MV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2022

Critics were quick to call them out over it:

“Holy shit Joe Biden was just polite to somebody. What an idiot! This is going to be the end of him. Post post post!” - @RNCResearch — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) August 8, 2022

"the president is polite and treats people with respect" is not the dunk you think it is dodos — Alex גדעון בן װעלװל (@JewishWonk) August 8, 2022

Next time these clowns try to tell you that they are the party of morality and decency, just remember that they think it's a *bad* thing to be polite. https://t.co/NqcE7OgiTv — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) August 8, 2022

I am convinced more and more that whoever runs this account is a rouge Biden backer..



They always make him look good in their terrible hits https://t.co/MpGjfLlAQi — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) August 9, 2022

This just in:

Joe Biden was raised correctly. https://t.co/U56AJQ82b5 — Jamal Igle (@JAMALIGLE) August 9, 2022

lol you guys are so weird — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) August 8, 2022

Weird that @GOP is tweeting stuff that makes @POTUS@JoeBiden look like the decent and polite gentleman he is. https://t.co/Ov5Kx22v7O — Navin Pokala (@NavinPokala) August 8, 2022

Courtesy and humility are virtues--especially coming from the most powerful person on earth.



The decency of Joe Biden offers a profound contrast to the pathological narcissism of Donald Trump. https://t.co/cpGSTRS8RU — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) August 8, 2022

Wow. I get that y'all love TFG and his special brand of rudeness, but ragging on Biden's politeness isn't the flex you think it is. In fact, it says a lot about the way you think more than anything. — stephani chapman. 🥞🥓🍳🥂 (@stephibug) August 8, 2022

The fact that he laughs and says, "Kidding aside" here is what really makes this an even more extraordinarily weird hit. Admittedly, mild self effacing humor is not in today's GOP wheelhouse. https://t.co/MntIUiN88G — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 8, 2022

Imagine being so far gone as a political movement you think this video of the President of the United States showing humility and respect during a meeting on emergency relief is somehow damning. https://t.co/6ug70DcmbX — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) August 8, 2022

It is profoundly revealing, and not in a good way, that the people posting this think it makes Biden look bad https://t.co/Z2YUQPMaqd — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 8, 2022

What an absolutely bizarre party and political movement. I have no idea what this is supposed to be, but anyone who believes this is a (1) gotcha, (2) sick burn or (3) Biden character flaw should be kept as far as possible from the levers of power. https://t.co/g3ZaSBjs5S — Joe Rossi (@JoeLATrib) August 8, 2022

What are they researching, how to make Biden seem charming? https://t.co/9NQUICmks4 — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) August 8, 2022

More than what you say, people remember how you make them feel. Treating other people with respect even when you don't have to is one of the best habits anyone can work on for building a better life. It's all the better that the most powerful man in the world still practices it. https://t.co/lFhKa604Ge — Warren Rhea 🌐 (@EverydayWarren) August 8, 2022

Man, what's going on at the RNC that it feels the need to show Biden being mannerly to a governor during a visit to a disaster-ridden state? https://t.co/AJ03vJKXkV — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) August 8, 2022

RNC dunking on the president for... being polite? https://t.co/NBFpqGmQEg — Neoliberal 🌐🇺🇦 (@ne0liberal) August 8, 2022

It's so weird that you think common courtesy is a character flaw. https://t.co/e2M8HASByb — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 8, 2022

