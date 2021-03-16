RNC plans aggressive counterprogramming to Biden campaign to sell COVID relief

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read
The Republican National Committee is planning an aggressive counterprogramming campaign as President Biden prepares to tour the country and promote his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, The Hill reports.

The state of play: While Biden embarks on a "Help is Here" tour to explain how the American Rescue Plan will affect everyday Americans, the RNC's rapid response team will offer real-time reactions, to be broadcast on television and radio at the same time as Biden's public appearances.

  • The RNC plans to argue that the new relief package is full of progressive "pet projects" and will add trillions in new debt.

  • The plan has been shown to have widespread bipartisan support among the American public, according to polls.

What they're saying: "Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have let down hardworking Americans by passing their $1.9 trillion boondoggle of a spending bill, with only nine percent of the money targeted to fighting the pandemic,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told The Hill.

  • "As Biden takes his victory lap to the states, we will actively be holding him and his Democrat counterparts accountable for misleading the American people and ensuring that voters know the real cost and waste of this package."

Go deeper: Democratic machine spending millions in full-scale campaign to sell Biden's COVID relief

