RNC Ripped, Ridiculed Over Presidential Debate Ban Threat

Lee Moran
·3 min read
In this article:
The Republican National Committee wants out of bipartisan presidential debates, and critics had thoughts.

On Thursday, the RNC threatened to bar Republicans from election-year debates in a letter that chair Ronna McDaniel sent to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison led the criticism, tweeting the move was because “Republicans can’t win a fair fight and they know it.”

The RNC was ripped and ridiculed in equal measure by others on Twitter:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

