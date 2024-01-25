RNC says it appears Karamo was 'properly removed' as state Republican chair

The Republican National Committee sent a letter Wednesday saying when it meets next week in Las Vegas it won't allow Kristina Karamo or former Ambassador and U.S. Rep. Peter Hoekstra to serve as a voting member, though it says it "appears" Karamo was "properly removed" from the post of Michigan's Republican Party chairman early this month under the state party's bylaws.

"That said... the determination is not dispositive and (the RNC's counsel's office) recognizes that additional information could conceivably come to light which changes its view," the letter said. Neither Karamo nor Hoekstra, who a group of state committee members elected as chair last weekend, will be credentialed as RNC members at next week's winter meetings, even though the state party chair is usually treated as an RNC member.

"Following the (meeting), a body of RNC members will move quickly to review the dispute and make such recommendation as they believe appropriate," concluded the letter from Michael Whatley, the RNC's general counsel and chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party and Matthew Raymer, the RNC's chief counsel.

The letter was sent to both Karamo − an election denier and ally of former President Donald Trump who ran unsuccessfully for Michigan secretary of state in 2022 before being elected state party chair in February 2023 − and Hoekstra, also a Trump ally who served as his ambassador to the Netherlands.

A group of members of the Republican State Committee voted on Jan. 6 to remove Karamo as chairman, amid worries that the party's finances are in disarray and it is not prepared for this year's elections; Karamo insisted the meeting was in violation of the state party bylaws and that she remained chair. Hoekstra was elected party chair by another state committee meeting in Lansing last weekend Karamo has still insisted was unlawful.

This week, Dr. Rob Steele, one of Michigan's members of the Republican National Committee, told the Free Press that while the RNC has the authority to seat or deny a seat to its own membership, it doesn't typically meddle in determining who sits in local and state party leadership.

The letter noted as much, saying the RNC has "limited power... to issue binding determinations in internal state party disputes." But it said it "unquestionably has the authority... to determine who its voting members are."

Steele said he wasn't surprised that the letter charted much of that same ground he had spoken about with the Free Press.

"With the RNC chair (former Michigan GOP Chairman Ronna McDaniel), co-chair and general counsel all past or current state chairs, it is no surprise the RNC is not interested in the creation of a new power asserting RNC legal control over the internal affairs of the state party," he said. "Their plan appears limited to addressing voting membership only."

Hoekstra, who was attending Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address, told the Free Press he considered the letter "very encouraging."

"It validates everything we've said," he said. "What happened on January 6th was appropriate and valid and obviously what happened on Saturday, Jan. 20 (when he was elected) was valid… It tells us where they (the RNC lawyers) stand right now. They’re going to have to get some compelling information from somewhere else to change that position. But they’ve reviewed it and the bylaws are pretty clear on all this."

Jim Copas, an ally of Karamo's who has been serving as the state party's executive director and who was also voted to be removed at the Jan. 6 meeting, said he wouldn't comment until he could verify the authenticity of the letter, adding that false claims that Trump had endorsed Hoekstra for chair were made at last Saturday's meeting.

The question of who is the state party's actual chair is currently playing out in court as well, but it comes during a key election year when Trump − who won Michigan in 2016 but lost to President Joe Biden in 2020 − is back on the ballot and Republicans are looking at a list of potentially winnable races for an open U.S. Senate seat and a couple of congressional slots, while trying to protect others.

Michigan is already headed toward a Feb. 27 presidential primary, with Republicans set to select 16 at-large delegates to the nominating convention and 39 more at district conventions, determined through voting of party members selected by congressional district, to be held March 2.

Contact Todd Spangler: tspangler@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter@tsspangler.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: RNC says it appears Karamo 'properly removed' as state GOP chair