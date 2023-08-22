RNC ‘Soulless Ghouls’ Ripped After Launching ‘Dumbest’ Attack On Biden Yet

President Joe Biden took a moment to pet a search-and-rescue dog while visiting the scene of the devastating wildfire in Maui ― and the Republican National Committee threw an absolute fit over it.

While meeting with first responders, Biden shook hands with the handler, pet the dog and noted that it was wearing boots to protect its paws.

“That’s some hot ground, man,” Biden said.

The RNC Research feed, which claims to be “exposing” Biden, posted the damning footage of him being caught in the act of petting a dog:

Biden gets distracted by a dog: "That's some hot ground, man!" pic.twitter.com/FtyuUgFOPF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2023

The White House quickly fired back.

“He’s petting one of the dogs that’s working hard searching for remains so survivors who’ve lost loved ones can have closure,” Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates wrote on X, aka Twitter. “This criticism is classless and stupid.”

Others also barked back:

I don’t always retweet MAGA Republican accounts, but when I do I prefer @RNCResearch.



The overwhelming majority of Americans love dogs. Unlike weirdo Trump. https://t.co/r9qbO8ZqEV — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 22, 2023

he didn't get "distracted by a dog", you cold-hearted, soulless ghouls, he acknowledged a dog who is part of the rescue effort. who the fuck hurt you people anyway? https://t.co/ltZN9Df88B — crunchyrugger (@crunchyrugger) August 22, 2023

The RNC attacking Joe Biden for petting a dog that’s been searching a disaster site for human remains is one of the dumbest fucking things I’ve ever seen in politics https://t.co/GOuVn16BXZ — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 22, 2023

Is RNC Research run by cats? https://t.co/zAmn9d5cLi — Kevin Tripp (@kevintripp) August 22, 2023

HOW HAVE JIM JORDAN AND MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE NOT ALREADY IMPEACHED HIM FOR THE CRIME OF DOG! https://t.co/m02edeE6Sk — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) August 22, 2023

A rescue dog deserves all the kindness and praise we can offer. Why do Republicans hate dogs, @RNCResearch@GOP? — Bryan Dawson🇺🇸 (@BryanDawsonUSA) August 22, 2023

If you don't get distracted by dogs you have a heart of stone.



But more to the point it's a search and rescue dog and he's asking if they have boots because the ground gets hot (which is 100% true), so maybe shut up on this one? https://t.co/5ndgjTfn18 — Numbersmuncher (lol I'm not paying $8 for a check) (@NumbersMuncher) August 22, 2023

Attacking Biden for taking time to pet a dog is very politically savvy. https://t.co/b7aFq2tI2i — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) August 22, 2023

This is real. They think this makes Biden look bad. I literally went for a walk today and said ‘hi’ to every dog. No idea what their owners looked like. https://t.co/WIYc4yFY4l — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 22, 2023

The frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination has been impeached twice and indicted four times and this is how the RNC responds: https://t.co/PFivaVk43Z — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 22, 2023

Republicans Hate Dogs — this tweet should mark the official demise of the Grand Old Party https://t.co/PLr389MLDP — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) August 22, 2023

Is we don’t like dogs a winning campaign strategy? https://t.co/8rl7eOKfmh — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) August 22, 2023

The president pet a dog? Impeach him https://t.co/UGXcflpTy8 — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) August 22, 2023

I don't get it. Are they secretly trying to help Biden improve his approval numbers? https://t.co/v03G3X4UA0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 22, 2023

Thank you for exposing this...should be shown to every voter https://t.co/LBhLHcFUIG — First generation home renter (@InternetHippo) August 22, 2023

So, wait a minute -- they're really trying to mock the president for petting and acknowledging a hero dog?



I don't even get this. https://t.co/Xz2W4nHaRT — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 22, 2023

He loves dogs. Unlike your presumptive Republican standard bearer in 2024.



All good people love dogs. I don’t trust anyone who doesn’t.



He was also showing concern for the dog’s paws on the hot ground.



You and your right-wing ilk are rank idiots. https://t.co/5zxi7eC6bT — James Crampton 🇺🇦 (@JimCramptonWPG) August 22, 2023