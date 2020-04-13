RNC, Trump Campaign Haul in $212 Million in First Quarter Fundraising

The Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign on Monday reported raising $212 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Fundraising increased 36 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019, despite a drop in fundraising in March following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Trump campaign and RNC raised $86 million in February versus $63 million in March.

The joint authorization committee of the campaign and the RNC said the two bodies had raised a combined $677 million since 2017. The campaign currently boasts $240 million in cash on hand.

“Americans can see President Trump leading this nation through a serious crisis and they are responding with their continued enthusiastic support for his re-election,” Trump-campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “Joe Biden, Democrats, and the media continue to oppose his every action, but the people know that President Trump is fighting for them so they are fighting for him as well.”

The numbers dwarf fundraising totals for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, although the former vice president saw a surge in funding after his victories in the Super Tuesday primaries. Biden raised $46 million in February and another $22 million in the week following Super Tuesday.

“The press kept saying Biden has no money, and they were right,” Biden said during the March 21 Democratic debate featuring just him and Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), who has since dropped out of the race.

Both the Biden and Trump campaigns have been forced to retool fundraising efforts to digital initiatives due to the coronavirus pandemic, following restrictions on large gatherings imposed or recommended by most U.S. states.

