RNC's Bizarre Attack On Biden's Church Visit Backfires Spectacularly

The Republican National Committee is getting holy hell from critics after it attacked President Joe Biden over his visit to a South Carolina church on Sunday.

Biden received a warm greeting as he arrived for service at St. John Baptist Church in Columbia. He shooks hands and waved to cheering congregants as the pastor welcomed the guests.

But the RNC saw it very differently, with organization’s “research” account on X tweeting:

Biden shuffles into church about 15 minutes after the service started in Columbia, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/aFXf1xYWaw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

Biden also spoke at the service, praising Black churches’ role in the their communities and in the nation as a whole.

“Well, you give us a mountaintop, you give us a promised land, you give us a dream and a faith that we shall overcome, can overcome,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “And you push us toward a more perfect union, you really do, to bend the arc of the moral universe toward justice together, and what a gift to the nation and the world you’ve been.”

The congregation applauded and some cheered at the end of Biden’s remarks, according to a livestream of the event.

The RNC’s reception on X wasn’t quite as warm:

Yes, you usually sit the special guests shortly after the service starts. https://t.co/UCtEBLe2Os — Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) January 28, 2024

I don’t always retweet MAGA Republican propaganda, but when I do I prefer @RNCResearch.



Pleased to see video of @POTUS going to church. With the legendary @RepJamesClyburn. And the rousing standing ovation.



Feel free to retweet and spread the word. https://t.co/OadUz7mifW — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 29, 2024

News- RNC Research doesn’t understand how things work in the black church with special guest 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/7HmespOywf — Antjuan Seawright (@antjuansea) January 28, 2024

It is genuinely hilarious that anyone could look at this video and think “we got him!” Brains are broken. https://t.co/bOzSuKkqH4 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 28, 2024

Rapist holds bible upside down outside of church right after ordering national guard to teargas and trample peaceful protestors with horses.



Your turn. https://t.co/DJ8tXMev1Zpic.twitter.com/vyeJtZvhxQ — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) January 28, 2024

Republicans clearly don't know the order of operations for the Black church. Biden showed up exactly when he was supposed to. https://t.co/BXjhz9rMxf — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) January 28, 2024

Committed attendee of his religious faith’s weekly service showed up to service a few minutes late.



Meanwhile, presumptive GOP nominee just was held liable for $83 million in defamation damages. https://t.co/3WDOP8NkVb — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 28, 2024

Hey @RNCResearch, show us the video of Trump going to church this month? https://t.co/LC1D61zpYK — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 28, 2024

Tell us you know nothing about the Black church without telling us you know nothing about the Black church. https://t.co/hqCfY6MnQO — Monique Pressley (@MoniquePressley) January 28, 2024

First of all, he's not shuffling, as your posted video clearly shows.



Second, pretty sure his coming in after everyone was already seated was due to security concerns.



Third, I don't think the congregation minded his later arrival one bit. — Janine Kube (@KubeJ9) January 28, 2024

I didn’t see a shuffle qumquats. In case you forgot what that looks like… https://t.co/UhyCmigBRopic.twitter.com/ftdjQzV60e — PammyDee ❤️👶🏽🐶🐼💋 💖💚 (@PammyDee) January 28, 2024

Trump is rarely less than an hour late for any of his appearances. He also doesn’t go to church - even Christmas & Easter. He has gone twice since leaving WH, and made it a campaign event. He can’t name a Bible verse and has never cracked one open in his life. https://t.co/tx0kSUZoqA — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 28, 2024

Looks like the RNC Research account is making Joe Biden look awesome again. Thanks guys! He’s great. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 28, 2024

Remind me when the last time Trump went to church for mass? — Corey (@Thecolours) January 28, 2024

@POTUS attends mass weekly. How is this a “gotcha”moment? Trump can’t even recall a Bible verse, no comparison. — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) January 28, 2024

Trump is 77 years late to church. — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) January 29, 2024