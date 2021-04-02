Ro Khanna gives first hand account of deadly Capitol attack
Democratic congressman tells 'The Story' the incident was 'traumatic' but he is deeply grateful for Capitol Police
Democratic congressman tells 'The Story' the incident was 'traumatic' but he is deeply grateful for Capitol Police
Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot on W.H.O facing criticism for having difficulty obtaining data in COVID origin report.
It is the first change in travel guidance from the CDC since Americans started getting vaccinated.
New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery
The rector of Notre Dame said Friday that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.” Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the “Crown of Thorns” at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois. In the days following the April 15, 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics.
Tread carefully and approach the conversation with a good-faith mindset, says professor of neuroscience and business Moran Cerf.
Ron Green Sr. covered the Masters golf tournament for a Charlotte newspaper every year from 1955-2014.
Authorities said the suspect was not someone previously known to either Capitol Police or the D.C. Police Department.
Sebastian Korda’s spectacular Miami Open run is over.
Elba plays a member of a community of riders in North Philadelphia whose stables lie in the crosshairs of developers
Engineers say that when infrastructure works, most people do not even think about it. But they recognize it when they turn on a faucet and water does not come out, when they see levees eroding or when they inch through traffic, the driver’s awareness of the highway growing mile after creeping mile. President Joe Biden has announced an ambitious $2 trillion infrastructure plan that would pump huge sums of money into improving the nation’s bridges, roads, public transportation, railways, ports and airports. The plan faces opposition from Republicans and business groups, who point to the enormous cost and the higher corporate taxes that Biden has proposed to pay for it. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Still, leaders in both parties have long seen infrastructure as a possible unifying issue. Urban and rural communities, red and blue states, the coasts and the middle of the country: All are confronting weak and faltering infrastructure. “It’s a dire need,” said Greg DiLoreto, a former president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, which publishes an extensive report card on the subject every four years. The 2020 report gave the country a grade of C-minus, a slight improvement after two decades of Ds. Far more needs to be done, DiLoreto said: “It’s a terrible report card to take home to your folks.” Roadways and bridges are still in use decades after the end of their projected life spans. Sewer and water systems are aged and decaying. And a changing climate threatens to worsen old vulnerabilities and expose new ones. In the broad contours of the plan released by the Biden administration, specific proposals and figures are given for some of these infrastructure needs. The plan, for instance, proposes an extra $115 billion to modernize bridges, highways and roads that are in “most critical need of repair.” But other projects, such as levee systems, are not explicitly mentioned, and it is unclear how they might factor into the proposal. We took a look at seven examples of urgent infrastructure vulnerabilities across the country, ranging from specific projects to broader problems. — Deteriorating Rail Tunnels Under The Hudson River Connecting New York City to New Jersey The 111-year-old tunnels used by commuter trains and Amtrak have deteriorated rapidly since Hurricane Sandy flooded them with salt water in 2012. Officials in New York and New Jersey have beseeched federal officials for years to help build new tunnels, arguing that the failure of one could have a devastating economic impact far beyond the region. The Trump administration resisted their appeals. Riders have been plagued by delays and cancellations, with similar problems affecting railways along the Northeast Corridor. Passenger railways across the country have struggled with a lack of federal funding, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers report card, creating a repair backlog of $45.2 billion. The Biden administration says its plan would replace buses and rail cars and expand transit and rail into new communities; it is unclear how the Hudson River tunnels might be involved. — The Creaky Brent Spence Bridge Crossing the Ohio River between Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky President Barack Obama stood at the base of this bridge in 2011, describing legislation that would help improve it. In 2016, President Donald Trump also made assurances to replace the structure. Yet the bridge has remained a source of frustration. Rusty and creaky, it has been listed as “functionally obsolete” in the federal bridge inventory since the 1990s, and it has a history of bottlenecks and crashes. There is a $2.5 billion plan to fix the bridge and build a new one alongside it, but in Covington, Kentucky, some have expressed worries about the proposal. The mayor told The Cincinnati Enquirer that it was an “existential threat,” citing the size of the proposed bridge (some traffic would still cross over the old one, as well). Biden’s plan vows to fix the nation’s 10 most economically significant bridges but has not specified which ones those are. “If there is any project eligible, this would be it,” Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, told local reporters at a news conference Wednesday. “Hopefully somewhere in the bowels of this multitrillion bill, there’s a solution.” — Crumbling Schools Vulnerable to Earthquakes Puerto Rico While children around the world have been going to school remotely since the coronavirus pandemic struck last year, many students in Puerto Rico had been out of class months earlier. That was because a school in southern Puerto Rico had crashed to pieces after a serious earthquake Jan. 7. The collapse brought attention to the more than 600 schools on the island that shared a “short column” architectural design, which makes them vulnerable to tremors. Teachers and parents were wary of reopening, and the schools with that design risk remain closed. Children who had gone to them are still learning remotely. In addition, nearly 60 schools were closed after inspections following the earthquakes showed structural deficiencies. About 25 had “persistent” problems that predated the earthquake and its aftershocks, Puerto Rico’s education secretary told The New York Times last year. Government officials recently acknowledged that in the year the schools were closed for the pandemic, no repairs had been made on any of the hundreds of vulnerable schools. — Hundreds of Rural Bridges, All Closed Across the country Major bridges that carry tens of thousands of cars and 18-wheelers are not the only ones showing their age. So are smaller bridges in rural areas, which have much less traffic but are no less vital to a community’s ability to function. (In Mississippi alone, officials list 355 bridges that have been closed because of their age or dilapidation.) Under the president’s infrastructure plan, 10,000 of these bridges would be fixed. Of the nation’s bridges, 71% are rural. They make up 79% of the bridges rated as poor or structurally unsound, according to Trip, a transportation research nonprofit group. Advocates for rural communities say the problems with bridges are indicative of a wider lack of connectivity — by roadways and through broadband internet. (The president’s plan also says it will deliver access to reliable high-speed internet to the 35% of residents of rural communities without it.) Rural roads and bridges have a $211 billion backlog in improvements. Some of these projects, such as adding guardrails and widening lanes, could make it safer to drive on rural, noninterstate roads, which account for a disproportionately high number of the country’s traffic deaths. — Water Crisis in Mississippi Jackson, Mississippi Many vulnerabilities in infrastructure were exposed when a powerful winter storm swept through Texas and into the Southeast in February. One of them was the water system in Jackson, the state capital, where residents went weeks with a boil notice in place. The water crisis inflamed enduring tensions in Jackson, ones that grip many communities where white residents have fled and tax bases have evaporated. The city has old and broken pipes. It does not have the funding to repair them. City officials estimated that modernizing Jackson’s water infrastructure could cost $2 billion. The storm also caused power failures for millions of people across Texas, which has prompted lawmakers there to weigh an overhaul of the state’s electric infrastructure. At least 111 people died as a result of the storm, according to state officials, and it also caused widespread property damage and left some residents to face huge electric bills. Under Biden’s plan, lead pipes and service lines would be eliminated, and more transmission lines for electricity would be installed. — Dams Increasingly Battered by Climate Change Michigan and many other states When Michigan state officials investigated what had led to the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams last year, which caused thousands to evacuate and inundated hundreds of homes and businesses, the conclusions were stark: A historic flooding event had caught up with years of underfunding and neglect. The country has roughly 91,000 dams, a majority of which are more than 50 years old, and many are an exceptional rainfall away from potential disaster. As dams have aged, the weather has grown more severe, rendering old building standards outdated and creating conditions that few considered when many of the dams were built. Residential development has also steadily spread into once rural areas that lie downstream from the weakening infrastructure. According to the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, about 15,600 dams in the country would most likely cause death and extensive property damage if they failed. Of those, more than 2,330 are considered deficient, the group said. While the Biden plan mentions “dam safety,” it gives no details. — Levees That Can No Longer Consistently Hold Across the country The country has tens of thousands of miles of levees, which safeguard millions of people and trillions of dollars’ worth of property. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates a small fraction of the nation’s levees, while the rest are maintained by a patchwork of levee districts, local governments and private owners. But floodwaters care little about who is in charge of maintenance, as the catastrophic 2019 floods in the Midwest showed. When record-breaking rains fell, levees were breached or overtopped across the region, drenching farmland, inundating homes and causing billions of dollars in damage. The rainfall is not likely to let up soon, given new weather patterns driven by climate change. And some of the officials whose towns and cities were most affected by the 2019 floods are adamant: Simply refurbishing levees is not going to work anymore. “Levees aren’t going to do it,” said Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative, an association of 100 mayors along the Mississippi River. His group presented a plan to the White House last month detailing a “systemic solution” to flooding. It includes replacing wetlands, reconnecting backwaters to the main river and opening up areas for natural flooding. A plan that simply replaces infrastructure, rather than rethinking what it encompasses, will be ineffective and ultimately unaffordable, Wellenkamp said. He is not sure whether his group’s proposals have been folded into the Biden plan. But he sees little choice. “This is a losing game unless we incorporate other, larger solutions,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company
According to the CDC's vaccination tracker, the 100 million doses count for about 30% of the US population.
'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host discusses anti-Asian attacks and America's relationship with China on 'The Ingraham Angle'
Before the Sixers went on the road without him, Joel Embiid asked his teammates to keep winning and stay on top of the Eastern Conference. Shake Milton scored 27 points, Dwight Howard had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Philadelphia finished a six-game road trip without their injured MVP candidate center by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-94 on Thursday night. The Sixers, who were beaten twice by the Cavs earlier this season, went 4-2 on their trip as they wait for Embiid to get back from a knee injury.
France went into its third national lockdown on Wednesday, as President Emmanuel Macron tries to push back a new wave of COVID-19 infections.“Yes, the virus must be slowed down. We will also close down daycares, elementary, middle, and high schools for three weeks.”Macron added that a 7 p.m. curfew will be nationwide, and mandated work-from-home and social distancing measures.The lockdown comes as the country’s death toll nears 100,000.Daily infections have doubled since February to nearly 40,000 and intensive care units are at a breaking point.It's all a set-back for France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, and dampens hope for a swift economic recovery, in part, due to a sluggish vaccination rollout.The country’s program has been slowed by supply shortages, with just 12 percent of the population inoculated, but Macron on Wednesday also tried to offer hope.“If we organise ourselves in the next months, then we will see the end of the tunnel, and we will find our way back."Macron said the April lockdown and a swifter vaccination rollout would allow some businesses like museums and outdoor dining to slowly re-open by mid-May.
Amid the glow of baseball's opening day, there is a cloud looming over the All-Star Game still more than three months away. Georgia’s new voting law — which critics say unfairly limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color — has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta. The game is set for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County.
As demand in the leisure and hospitality sector roars back to life during a wave of reopenings, Miami-area employers say they are finding it increasingly difficult to fill roles to meet it.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday prohibiting businesses from requiring customers to show proof they have received COVID vaccines and preventing the state government from issuing so-called "vaccine passports."Why it matters: Immunization credentials for the coronavirus have become a controversial subject, especially with Republican governors, though proof of vaccination could speed international travel and economic reopening plans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: DeSantis' order says requiring immunization credentials "would create two classes of citizens based on vaccination.""Businesses in Florida are prohibited from requiring patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-transmission recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business," the order states."It is necessary to protect the fundamental rights and privacies of Floridians and the free flow of commerce in the state."Businesses that do not comply with the order will be ineligible to receive state contracts or grants.The big picture: The Biden administration has been working with private companies to create immunization credentials, and many businesses, including some in Florida, have said they'll require proof of vaccination as part of reopening. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
The 58-year-old is accused of using fake landscaping and home improvement companies to orchestrate the fraud.
Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) communications director Luke Ball resigned on Friday amid a growing scandal over alleged sexual misconduct, per two sources who spoke with Axios. The resignation was first reported by NBC News.Why it matters: Gaetz is under a federal investigation for alleged sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl. The congressman denies the allegation and says he is a victim of political extortion. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The allegations against me are as searing as they are false," Gaetz told Axios' Jonathan Swan in an interview earlier this week. "I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy."Yes, but: CNN also reported on Thursday that Gaetz faces a probe into whether any campaign cash was used to pay for girls or women to travel with him. Axios' Alayna Treene reported also earlier this week — before news of the investigation into Gaetz broke — that the 38-year-old representative is considering retirement from Congress in order to become a media personality. Axios has sent a request for comment to Ball, as well as Gaetz's office. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
The police bullets that took the life of an Asian American teen who suffered a mental health crisis in December have been ruled justified by the Monroe County District Attorney in Pennsylvania. State police fired seven shots that killed Christian Hall, 19, when he wound up on the bridge at the Route 33 southbound overpass over I-80 in Hamilton Township on Dec. 30. Hall’s family said he was having a mental health crisis.