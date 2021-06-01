Roach-infested home with pungent odor hid bearded dragon, snakes and more, SC cops say

Mark Price
·1 min read

Four people are facing animal torture charges after authorities found two dozen pets — including a bearded dragon — living in deplorable conditions “beyond any understanding,” according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the menagerie included 11 cats, eight dogs, four snakes and a beaded dragon.

Most of them were living in a feces-riddled home near the town of Gray Court, officials said in a release. The area is about 80 miles northwest of Columbia.

A tip about a “malnourished dog” prompted the investigation last week, which resulted in a total of eight arrests, officials said.

“Inside of the home, deputies discovered deplorable conditions to include feces in various rooms on the floors, sunken floors, an infestation of roaches, and an overwhelming odor,” the sheriff’s office said.

Many of the animals had no water and some were clearly underweight, officials said. Several appeared to be sick, with one kitten exhibiting “matted eyes,” officials said.

“The fact that people choose to live in these conditions is beyond any understanding,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said in the release. “The punishment needs to fit the harsh treatment these defenseless animals have to endure. This is truly disturbing.”

Each of the animals is being evaluated at an animal hospital and “provided with flea/tick treatment, deworming, and clean kennels/housing,” the department said.

County Animal Control officers visited the home May 25.

Marlena Dodgens, Brailyn Young, Michael Yeargin and Tequila Lloyd were each charged with one count of “ill treatment of animals, in general and ill treatment of animals, torture,” officials said.

In addition, Christopher Dodgens, Brian Dodgens, Michael Dodgens and Cortney Dodgens were charged with ill treatment of animals, officials said.

