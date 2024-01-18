A roach in a pan of chicken. Keys rodents. Restaurant filth all over the Miami metro area

Two restaurants failed four inspections each and an inspector found a mini-cascade of roaches out of a paper towel dispenser on this week’s Sick and Shut Down List.

This week’s list highlights diversity and inclusion as we have representation from Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Hopefully, we’ll provide equity in the humor while we list the disgusting reasons they were closed after failing state inspection.

A reminder: We don’t choose the restaurants. We don’t do the inspections. We don’t list all violations, just the most eye-catching (some of which catch the eye because they’re moving or were once moving). File your complaints with the state of Florida.

In alphabetical order...

The Breakfast Shack, 3469 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach: Routine inspection, four total violations, two High Priority violations.

Maybe The Shack should use the slogan “Can 150 roaches be wrong (even if 100 are dead)?”

Of the 101 or so dead cockroaches spotting The Shack, 65 were inside roach traps. About 30 were under a kitchen chest freezer. More than five lay inside the door jamb of a cookline oven.

The living roaches tended to gather around a cookline cooler (20 of them in the wheels and 10 underneath), 10 inside an electrical outlet on the ground and another 10 “on the ground and going into the wall behind the chest freezer and stainless reach-in cooler.”

Oh, and on the vent behind the cookline chest freezer? Roach poop.

Inspection No. 2: Five dead roaches around the house. More than five live roaches clubbing it up under the cookline cooler again.

Inspection No. 3: In addition to the five-plus roaches still at the flip top cooler, another two live ones running behind reach-in freezers.

A passed inspection last Friday got The Shack back open for the weekend. Come Thursday, the inspector returned for a compliant inspection. Two violations, one of which wasn’t High Priority (dead roaches) and another that was High Priority (live roaches) closed The Shack again.

About 10 dead ones were sprinkled on the ground behind the chest freezer. Another two were in a corner next to a prep table.

Five roaches ran among the 10 dead ones behind the chest freezer. Three were in the cookline cooler’s wheels. Another two were behind a fire alarm pole.

Duffy’s Sports Bar and Grill, 6545 Boynton Beach Blvd., Unincorporated Palm Beach County: Routine inspection, three total violations, two High Priority violations.

“One dead roach on a pan of raw checking at the breading station.” Stop Sale on the chicken.

Two other dead roaches were “in the dining room section of the kitchen entrance.”

The six live roaches walked near the compressor of a cookline cooler. Management moved the cooler outside.

When the inspector returned for the callback inspection, five roaches were between a cookline handwash sink and a wall in the kitchen.

Duffy’s passed re-inspection the next day.

Mr. and Mrs. Bun, 15572 SW 72 St., West Kendall: Complaint inspection, 12 total violations, two High Priority violations.

The Buns provided a little Bug Art with “two dead roaches crushed against the gasket on an empty refrigerated drawer” under a burner. Another seven roaches breathed their last under the three-compartment sink. Then, there were the 17 expired roaches “on the floor and floating on a plastic container filled with water” behind a kitchen reach-in cooler.

As for the living, a dozen roaches crawled about the Buns’ House. Five were on the wall and floor near a reach-in cooler. Three headed between a pair of kitchen reach-in coolers. One braveheart was “crawling on the floor in the middle of the kitchen.”

Step on him or give him a wiping cloth. La Casa Buns needed the rubdown.

“Heavy grease and old food accumulation underneath the oven and underneath all cooking equipment in the kitchen.”

“Walls with dust and food debris all around the kitchen area.”

“Heavily soiled and accumulated grease on the storage shelves above the three compartment sink. Heavy grease accumulation on small storage shelves located in front of the steam table in the kitchen.”

No soap at the handwash sink rounded out the first inspection.

Re-inspection: The next day, the inspector “still observed some areas with heavy grease accumulation.” And, areas with roaches, including a dead roach on a wall, a live roach on a pipe behind a kitchen oven and “approximately 20-plus live roaches crawling between the wall and a PVC pipe on the ceiling all around the kitchen.”

Re-re-inspection: Four live roaches, one dead roach, no restaurant reopening.

Re-re-re-inspection: One live roach outside of a kitchen reach-in cooler ruined this.

The Married Buns finally passed an inspection Wednesday.

The New Umberto’s Restaurant & Pizza, 2780 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach: Complaint inspection, four total violations, one High Priority violation.

Recidivism isn’t unknown at The Sick and Shut Down List, but Umberto’s might be the first restaurant to appear in consecutive weeks for different runs of inspections.

The New Umberto’s failed inspection in the month’s first week in a flurry of Stop Sales on food, roaches and a cutting board with a “mold-like” substance.

After Umberto’s The Sequel got re-opened by passing a re-inspection, somebody blew the Gripe Horn and an inspector was back on Jan. 11 for a complaint inspection.

When taking attendance at the pasta flip top cooler, the inspector found “five live roaches present” and one on the floor next to the cooler. The flip top cooler at the kitchen pizza station had two live roaches. One was at the steam table cutting board.

Use the handwash sink at the dishwasher, figure out how to dry your hands on your own.

While one live roach can zap you on the re-inspection, Umberto’s earned its re-inspection fail with “four live roaches crawling across plates and deli paper on a prep table.”

The New Umberto’s passed a second callback inspection.

Redland Grill, 17695 SW 272 St., Southwest Miami-Dade: Routine inspection, 19 total violations, four High Priority violations.

“When I pulled the paper towels , three roaches fell from the dispenser.”

So says the inspector who also saw one roach crawling on the kitchen floor and five inside a reach-in cooler.

Thank you bags held food via direct contact in the walk-in freezer and cooler. Thank you bags are not food grade bags.

The “reach-in cooler interior/shelves had an accumulation of soil residues.”

Perhaps staff used enough sanitizer for the three-compartment sink and the wiping cloths. Maybe they didn’t. They couldn’t know as they didn’t have a chemical test kit.

Nor did they have any way to dry hands at the front counter handwashing sink.

Redland passed re-inspection the next day.

Sushi Sake, 103400 Overseas Hwy., Key Largo: Routine inspection, 19 total violations, three High Priority violations.

Sushi Sake staff can call it a dishwasher area and dishwasher machine, but the rodents clearly think of it as The Reading Room where they can do their business. There were 13 droppings on top of the dishwasher and nine on the floor under the dishwasher.

Under the three-compartment sink and in front of the walk-in cooler, “the floor areas are covered with standing water.”

“Interior of the oven/microwave has an accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris.”

Tempura cooked the previous day needed to be at or under 41 degrees. It measured 52. Stop Sale.

Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed cooked tempura shrimp (52F - Cold Holding) in reach in cooler at the sushi station, as per employee over 24 hours.

Then again, Sushi Sake lacked a basic probe thermometer to measure food temperature.

Sushi Sake passed re-inspection the next day.

Tree’s Wings & Ribs, 603 Royal Palm Blvd., Royal Palm Beach: Routine inspection, 13 total violations, eight High Priority violations.

By the bar area, two dead roaches were caught in a trap and couldn’t get out. Nearby, in a handwash sink, a flyguy trap killed 15 flies. Because they hadn’t been emptied, this counts as “accumulation of dead or trapped insects in control devices.”

Flies took over here, 15 of them “landing on cleaning supplies and dish machine supplies,” another 10 landing “on the bar counter, unopened liquor bottles and a beer dispenser.” Five kept coming down on prep counters and rach-in coolers.

Standing water covered the bar area near the back of the restaurant.

Stop Sales hit a dented can of mushrooms and barbecue sauce with cooked onions that had been made the previous day and left on the counter for five hours.

Everything was fine the next day for the Tree people.