Roaches on dishes, rodent droppings & more at Upstate restaurants with worst December inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Upstate in December, from an infestation of roaches to rotten vegetables and putrid water in coolers. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Upstate counties.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in December.

Mi Irie at 1451 Woodruff Road in Greenville

Mi Irie had an inspection on Dec. 11 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed spoiled rice stored on shelves at room temperature. Also observed were gnats in various areas throughout the facility, most especially within dirty food containers scattered around the prep and ware wash areas.

Food was seen stored in 5 gallon buckets formally used for commercial detergents. There were stained wiping towels seen throughout the facility. Food debris accumulation was also seen on surfaces around the facility.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Dec. 21 and got an A grade.

Tato’s Pizzeria at 109 Miller Road in Greenville

Tato’s Pizzeria had an inspection on Dec. 14 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed no hand sink installed in the kitchen. Also, manual ware washing was seen without the use of a sanitizing step.

Chemicals were seen stored throughout the kitchen near equipment and utensils. Certain foods were seen not allowed to cool properly.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Dec. 29 and got a B grade.

Fat Daddy’s BBQ at 115 Hampton Ave. in Greenwood

Fat Daddy’s BBQ had an inspection on Dec. 1 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed live roaches in coolers, on shelving and equipment and other places throughout the facility. Rodent droppings were also observed under shelving in the storage room and behind the ice machine.

Dead roaches were seen throughout the facility and under shelving, in dishes, in grease buckets and in pans of grease at the cook line.

Shelving in the walk-in cooler and at prep tables had a heavy accumulation of grease and grime. Walls in the storage room had an accumulation of sauces splashed on them.

Rodent bait was seen in the pit room not contained in a covered, tamper resistant bait station.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Dec. 14 and got an A grade.

Fresh Burger at 1505 Bypass 72 NE in Greenwood

Fresh Burger had an inspection on Dec. 19 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed tomatoes in the prep unit with a white, slimy substance on them and evidence of rot. The shelving and the bottom of the prep cooler had an accumulation of putrid water and grime.

An accumulation of water and grime was seen under storage shelves in the prep line. The potato cutter was seen with a heavy accumulation of food debris. Knives near the cook line were seen stored on a dirty shelving area. Also, dishes stored on the shelf as clean were not clean to sight and touch and had food debris on them.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Dec. 27 and got a B grade.

Bronco Mexican Restaurant at 348 N Main Street in Spartanburg

Bronco Mexican Restaurant had an inspection on Dec. 12 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed a can of mushrooms in the exterior storage room that was swollen and had a dent on the hermetic seal.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. A box of rat poison was seen stored on top of the chips containers in the exterior storage room.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Dec. 21 and got an A grade.

Papa’s Breakfast Nook at 191 East St John St in Spartanburg

Papa’s Breakfast Nook had an inspection on Dec. 27 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed fuzzy white organic substance on tomatoes stored on a shelf near the back door.

A cutting board was seen with grooves and brown stains. Food debris buildup was seen in coolers, around clean dishes and underneath grills.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Jan. 5 and got another C grade.