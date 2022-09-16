Roaches found at three Fort Worth restaurants during recent health inspections

Three Fort Worth restaurants were closed after health inspectors found roaches in the buildings, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Inspectors visited 69 restaurants from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10.

According to notes from inspectors, the worst was El Rio Grande Latin Market on South Freeway, where roaches were found in the prep area and at the cash register in the restaurant’s Sept. 7 inspection and then on Sept. 9, during a follow-up inspection, live roaches were again found along with dead roaches in seasoning.

East Gourmet on Sept. 6 was also closed due to a roach infestation, with inspectors including in their notes that the establishment would be required to call to schedule a follow-up for which the owners would have to pay a $125 fee.

And Cesar’s Tacos at 4728 South Freeway was closed for two days starting Sept. 7 because of roaches, but inspectors allowed the business to reopen after a reinspection on Sept. 9, according to the inspectors’ notes.

One restaurant, Amacate Tortilla Bar at 3004 Cullen St., received a perfect score, meaning inspectors found no health code violations in the restaurant.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for Sept. 4th - Sept. 10th, 2022. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.