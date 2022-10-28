Roaches, old milk, ‘heavy growth’ of organic matter found at Fort Worth restaurants

Two of the 61 Fort Worth restaurants inspected from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22 were closed due to serious health code violations, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

My Lan Bistro, a Vietnamese restaurant at 9180 North Freeway, and Mica’s Tortilleria Y Taqueria No. 2, a taco restaurant at 3564 W. Seminary Drive, were both closed due to serious health code violations.

Two other restaurants, Ha Na Bi at 9100 North Freeway and The Red Goose Saloon at 306 Houston St., will have to undergo follow-up inspections after they scored poorly.

At My Lan Bistro, inspectors noted violations including black organic material growing on the walls around the dish area, organic material building up on broken gaskets in coolers, lettuce stored on a trash can and other food stored improperly. The restaurant was closed Oct. 18.

When inspectors visited Mica’s Tortilleria Y Taqueria No. 2, violations included dead roaches on the walls, flies in the tortilla manufacturing area, fly strips above a sink that was being used as a prep area, unclean food contact surfaces and improperly stored food. The restaurant was closed Oct 20, though the grocery in the same business was allowed to stay open. It was reopened by inspectors the next day.

When they returned to Mica’s Tortilleria Y Taqueria on Oct. 21, inspectors noted violations including improperly stored food and inadequate lighting in the walk-in cooler.

Two restaurants scored more than 30 demerits. Restaurants receiving a score higher than 30 are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours. Zero is considered to be a perfect score.

Ha Na Bi scored a 39 on Oct. 19. Inspectors noted violations including black organic material growing in the ice machine; fly catchers hanging from the kitchen ceiling; food stored on the floor of the kitchen, cooler and freezer; and dust buildup on the AC vents in the kitchen. When they revisited the restaurant the next day, inspectors gave it a much-improved score of nine.

On Oct. 20, The Red Goose Saloon received a score of 35. Inspectors noted violations including 13-day expired milk and “heavy growth of organic material on food in reach in lower cooler,” organic matter adhered to the inside of the ice machine, food stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler and food, grease and dust debris buildup on equipment shelving, interior and exterior surfaces.

There were no perfect scores in this round of inspections.

Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations.