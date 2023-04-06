Roaches seen, several follow-ups ordered in Fort Worth restaurant inspections; no closures

Roaches were observed at one location and four restaurants were issued follow-ups in the latest health Fort Worth health inspections. There were no closures.

There were 58 inspections from March 19 to March 25.

Five restaurants received high demerits but did not receive more than 30:

Los Asadero at 1535 North Main Street, 29

Mariscos Acapulco at 2201 West Seminary Drive, 28

Las Fuentes Taqueria at 2216 West Seminary Drive, 26

Tuk Tuk Thai at 3431 West 7th Street, 26

Moe’s Cafe at 4705 River Oaks Boulevard, 25

Restaurants receiving more than 30 demerits are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

Only one restaurant had a follow-up inspection, No Frills Grill at 1550 Eastchase Parkway Suite 1200, which received 21 demerits.

Dead roaches were observed in a storage room at Los Asadero.

King Pho & Sushi Bar at 2701 Bello Hill Lane Suite 101 was issued a follow-up for not having hot water in its hand sinks.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at 6700 Northwest Loop 820 was issued a follow-up to verify pest control services after receiving a complaint.

Uncle Julio’s Mexican from Scratch at 9201 North Freeway will have a follow-up for plumbing issues.

Joe’s Crab Shack at 3040 Western Center Boulevard will have a follow-up due to repairs in its reach in cooler.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for March 19th - March 25th, 2023. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.