Roaches seen in two Fort Worth-area restaurants in latest health inspection report

Out of 156 restaurant inspections conducted from Dec. 12 through Saturday, three Fort Worth food establishments closed for serious health violations, according to city data compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Fixture Kitchen and Social Lounge, located at 401 W. Magnolia Ave, was closed on Dec. 14 for lack of hot water. Two other establishments were closed for not having hot water — El Merendero at 3000 South Freeway and Berry Food Mart located in the Valero at 3300 E. Berry St.

On Dec. 16, a roach was also reported in the back room of Los Molcajetes at 4200 South Freeway. And a live roach was seen in the kitchen at House of Pho at 12848 South Freeway during its inspection on Dec. 20.

In Fort Worth inspections, each point in a total score represents an inspection violation. Restaurants that receive a score of 30 or more must fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

High scores in the most recent inspections included Cenikor Foundation at 2209 S. Main St. with 29, Red Hot & Blue at 3000 S. Hulen St. with 28, Taste of Asia at 4484 Bryant Irvin Road with 27, Fixture Kitchen and Social Lounge with 25, and Heim BBQ at 1109 W. Magnolia Ave. with 25.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for Dec. 12th - Dec. 25th, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.