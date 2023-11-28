Road work on I-20 in Fort Worth will close lanes in both directions Wednesday, Thursday

East and westbound lanes on I-20 from Bryant Irvin Road to Winscott Road will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday (Nov. 29-30) this week because of road construction, according to a notice from the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT recommends using alternate routes if you are planning on driving through the area. The work is part of the I-20 Benbrook Project that was started in 2018. It added an auxiliary lane in both directions.

If you are driving the portion of the highway with ongoing road work, the state agency asks motorists to be cautious.

“In 2022, 205 road users and workers were killed in work zones. The leading causes — speeding, driver inattention, and unsafe lane changes — are entirely preventable. Protect workers. Protect road users.,” TxDOT says in its notice.