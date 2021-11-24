On the road again: Travelers emerge in time for Thanksgiving

DAVID KOENIG
·7 min read

DALLAS (AP) — Determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were put on pause last year by the pandemic, millions of Americans will be loading up their cars or piling onto planes to gather again with friends and family.

The number of air travelers this week is expected to approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels, and auto club AAA predicts that 48.3 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period, an increase of nearly 4 million over last year despite sharply higher gasoline prices.

Many feel emboldened by the fact that nearly 200 million Americans are now fully vaccinated. But it also means brushing aside concerns about a resurgent virus at a time when the U.S. is now averaging nearly 100,000 new infections a day and hospitals in Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado and Arizona are seeing alarming increases in patients.

The seven-day daily average of new reported cases up nearly 30% in the last two weeks through Tuesday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says unvaccinated people should not travel, although it is unclear whether that recommendation is having any effect.

More than 2.2 million travelers streamed through airport checkpoints last Friday, the busiest day since the pandemic devastated travel early last year. From Friday through Tuesday, the number of people flying in the U.S. was more than double the same days last year and less than 9% lower than the same days in 2019.

At Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Christian Titus was heading to Canada to visit extended family. Titus says he’s spent much of the pandemic inside but is willing to risk flying on a crowded airplane because he misses being around his family. He got a booster shot to increase his protection.

“My mental health does better by being around my family during these times,” he said. “Yeah, it’s dangerous. But you love these people, so you do what you can to stay safe around them.”

Meka Starling and her husband were excited for many members of their extended family to meet their 2-year-old son, Kaiden, for the first time at a big Thanksgiving gathering in Linden, New Jersey.

“We’ve put pictures on Facebook so a lot of them have seen pictures of him, but to get to actually touch him and talk to him, I’m excited about it,” said Starling, 44, of West Point, Mississippi.

For their part, airlines are hoping to avoid a repeat of the massive flight cancellations — more than 2,300 apiece — that dogged Southwest and American Airlines at different times last month.

The breakdowns started with bad weather in one part of the country and spun out of control. In the past, airlines had enough pilots, flight attendants and other workers to recover from many disruptions within a day or two. They are finding it harder to bounce back now, however, because they are stretched thin after pushing thousands of employees to quit when travel collapsed last year.

American, Southwest, Delta and United have all been hiring lately, which gives the airlines and industry observers hope that flights will stay on track this week.

“The airlines are prepared for the holidays,” said Helane Becker, an airlines analyst for financial-services firm Cowen. “They cut back the number of flights, the industry has enough pilots, they are putting more flight attendants through their (training) academies, and they are paying flight attendants a premium — what I'm going to call hazardous-duty pay — to encourage people not to blow off work.”

The airlines have little margin for error right now. American expected to fill more than 90% of its seats with paying customers on Tuesday. That's a throwback to holiday travel before the pandemic.

“There is not a lot of room to put people on another flight if something goes wrong,” said Dennis Tajer, a pilot for the airline and a spokesman for the American pilots’ union.

By late afternoon Wednesday on the East Coast, airlines in the U.S. had canceled fewer than 100 flights, an unusually low number, according to FlightAware. The Federal Aviation Administration reported very few airports affected by significant delays.

“The airport was easy. It took us five minutes to get through security,” said Ashley Gregory, who returned home to Dallas with her husband and daughter after a few days in Jacksonville, Florida.

“But our bags are late,” she added, glancing at the empty baggage carousel at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Several travelers interviewed at DFW said their flights were full but people behaved well. The Justice Department said Wednesday it will prioritize prosecution of passengers who violate federal law on flights — the latest in a series of crackdowns against violence on planes. In the worst incidents — some captured on video and posted to social media — flight attendants have been injured.

Casey Murray, president of the pilots’ union at Southwest, said he had not received any reports of major incidents involving passengers for several days.

“I don’t think anything is going to make video, which is good,” Murray said. “That’s just another layer of stress, complexity and fatigue on top of everything else that is going on.”

At Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, hundreds of travelers waited in security lines snaking around in a half-dozen loops. The terminals were packed with people, and with seats all taken, travelers sat in floors as they waited for their flights. There were also long lines for food at a time when some Phoenix airport workers are on strike in a dispute over wages and benefits.

At the Denver airport, Rasheeda Golden arrived from Houston with her boyfriend and his sister on their way to a snowmobiling excursion over Thanksgiving.

“It’s exciting to be traveling now, especially with things opening back up, some sense of normalcy going on. I welcome it,” she said.

Golden added that she’s not worried about flying, but she remains cautious when she is in “a cluster of too many people.”

“As long as we have our masks on, I’ve done my part," she said. "The rest is to enjoy my vacation.”

For holiday travelers going by car, the biggest pain is likely to be higher prices at the pump. The nationwide average for gasoline on Tuesday was $3.40 a gallon, according to AAA, up more than 60% from last Thanksgiving.

Those prices could be one of several factors that will discourage some holiday travelers. In a survey conducted by Gasbuddy, which tracks pump prices, about half of the app users who responded said high prices will affect their travel plans this week. About two in five said they aren’t making as many trips for a variety of reasons.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from America’s strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations. The U.S. action is aimed at global energy markets, but also at helping Americans coping with higher inflation and rising prices ahead of Thanksgiving and winter holiday travel.

The price at the pump was a bit of a shock to Tye Reedy, who flew into California from Tennessee and borrowed his friend's truck for some sightseeing. Gas was running $5 a gallon at the Chevron in Alameda, and it cost $100 to fill up the truck.

“We did not travel last year because of COVID restrictions and all,” Reedy said. “We’re confident enough ... with the vaccine and where things are now with the virus that, you know, we felt comfortable traveling.”

____

AP staff writers Ted Shaffrey and Seth Wenig in Newark, New Jersey, Terry Chea in Alameda, Calif., Brian Skoloff in Phoenix and Thomas Peipert in Denver contributed to this report.

___

David Koenig can be reached at twitter.com/airlinewriter

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Thanksgiving air travel set to be busiest since pandemic began

    Airports and commercial airlines across the United States registered one of their busiest days since before the pandemic on Wednesday as millions of Americans traveled to visit loved ones for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thanksgiving-eve usually tends to be the busiest day for travel. Yet, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) advised passengers to arrive early to allow extra time for security.

  • President, VP and spouses assist food kitchen for holiday

    President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, helped a Washington food kitchen prepare Thanksgiving meals for the needy before they left town — like millions of other Americans — to resume their family tradition of spending the holiday on tiny Nantucket island in Massachusetts. The first family, including children and grandchildren, arrived on the island Tuesday night and were staying at the home of billionaire businessman David Rubenstein, a family friend, as they have previously. The president was expected to return to the White House on Sunday.

  • New York Times faces extended ban on Project Veritas coverage

    A New York trial judge on Tuesday extended a ban keeping the New York Times from publishing some materials concerning the conservative activist group Project Veritas, a restriction the newspaper said violated decades of First Amendment protections. Justice Charles Wood of the Westchester County Supreme Court said his temporary ban imposed on Nov. 18 will run at least until Dec. 1, a deadline for Project Veritas to respond in writing to the Times' bid to end it. The judge granted the extension at a 1-3/4-hour hearing in White Plains, which was part of a defamation lawsuit that Project Veritas filed against the Times last year.

  • Bidens resume Thanksgiving tradition in Nantucket

    President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and other members of the Biden family woke up in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, resuming a Thanksgiving tradition that dates back to 1975. The Biden family skipped Thanksgiving in Nantucket in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the family has spent Thanksgiving on the small island since the president was a senator and then vice president. This year, the Bidens will stay at the home of longtime friend and billionaire David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, whose property is on Abrams Point in Nantucket Harbor, according to the White House.

  • Give thanks as the post-COVID era is closer than you think | Editorial

    Thanksgiving 2021 holiday is a sign of progress after a year of the COVID pandemic.

  • Warning of wine and spirits shortage at Christmas

    Drinks industry warns of potential shortages as food distributors say supply chain issues could cut choice.

  • Man mistakenly detained in Hawaii psychiatric hospital files civil rights lawsuit

    A man who spent two years in a mental hospital in Hawaii after authorities mistook him for someone else filed a lawsuit Sunday against the state and several officials involved in his arrest and detention.Joshua Spriestersbach, 50, filed the lawsuit through his attorneys, seeking monetary damages and a systemic correction in police and legal procedures to ensure the error never happens again. The lawsuit alleges medical malpractice, false...

  • This Thanksgiving could trigger pandemic grief: Here's help

    This Thanksgiving could trigger pandemic grief: Here's help

  • Whatcom health department offers Thanksgiving advice, as COVID rates higher than 2020

    As of data Tuesday, Nov. 23, Whatcom County had seen 16,566 confirmed cases, 917 hospitalizations and 173 related deaths during the pandemic.

  • OPINION: Second Chance Last Opportunity makes an impact

    April Glasco, the founder of Second Chance Last Opportunity, writes about the nonprofit's life-changing work in Sarasota's Newtown community.

  • Pandemic relief for Northwest Arkansas small businesses

    Startups and small businesses impacted by the pandemic may be eligible for small no-interest loans. What's happening: The Walton Family Foundation (WFF) has contributed $190,000 as matching funds earmarked for businesses in Benton and Washington counties through the Kiva NWA hub. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeKiva is an international organization that connects borrowers with lenders. Borrowers are typically struggling business

  • Airports brace for busy Thanksgiving travel

    FOX 5’s Bob Barnard was at Reagan National Airport where they are bracing for a busy Thanksgiving travel season.

  • Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier, but hot spots remain

    The U.S. is facing its second Thanksgiving of the pandemic in better shape than the first time around, thanks to the vaccine, though some regions are seeing surges of COVID-19 cases that could get worse as families travel the country for gatherings that were impossible a year ago. Hospitals in the cold Upper Midwest, especially Michigan and Minnesota, are filled with COVID-19 patients who are mostly unvaccinated. Michigan hospitals reported about 3,800 coronavirus patients at the start of the week, with 20% in intensive care units, numbers that approach the bleakest days of the pandemic's 2020 start.

  • Hawaii counties to increase restaurant capacity, decrease social distancing requirements

    Hawaii is relaxing its COVID-19 dining requirements, which have remained strict through the majority of the pandemic, Gov. David Ige (D) announced during a Tuesday press conference.As of Dec. 1, statewide limits on social gatherings and capacities for restaurants and bars will no longer be in place, he said. Individual counties will continue to determine specific regulations of their own.Restaurants and bars on Maui and Honolulu will return to...

  • Russian buildup sparks new push to send weapons to Ukraine

    A new lethal weapons package for Kyiv is up for debate in Congress, but NDAA delays could scuttle the $50 million boost in funding.

  • More trouble lies ahead for flood-stricken B.C. with new rain barrage

    Adding insult to injury in B.C. will be more rounds of soaking rains in the next several days, courtesy of not one, but two atmospheric rivers. Potentially, they could dump an additional 100+mm of rainfall to some areas that have been hit hard by the recent flooding.

  • U.S. Pump Prices Are Highest Since 2012 for Thanksgiving

    (Bloomberg) -- If rising costs for food weren’t enough for Americans celebrating Thanksgiving this year, wait until you hit the road. The national average for unleaded gasoline is $3.40 a gallon, the highest level heading into the holiday weekend since 2012, according to AAA. Still, the group predicts that 48.3 million people will travel to their destination by car, up 8% from last year, but down 3% from 2019. An additional 4.2 million travelers are forecast to go by air. On Tuesday, U.S. Presid

  • Emirates' Black Friday Sale Has Flights From the U.S. for As Low As $599

    The airline's Black Friday sale has arrived a few days early.

  • Superstition Mountains plane crash: Woman searches for answers after losing family

    Karen Perry lost her three children and ex-husband in the crash on Nov. 23, 2011. Since that day, she's searched for answers -- wanting to know did something else contribute to the crash? Something that could have prevented the loss of life. Originally aired on May 9, 2012.

  • I went aboard Amtrak's new long-distance trains transforming America's languishing rail network, and now I want to take a cross-country train trip

    Travelers really have to embrace the "journey is the destination" motif when taking Amtrak. But new upgrades are making journeys more enjoyable.