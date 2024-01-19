Road work will cause lane and road closures in Okaloosa and Walton counties next week

The Florida Department of Transportation has released a traffic advisory to motorists about possible delays caused by ongoing roadwork in Okaloosa and Walton counties from Sunday through Jan. 27.

All road construction projects are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of bad weather. The FDOT reminds drivers to use caution when traveling through a work zone, especially at night.

Okaloosa County

The Brooks Bridge Replacement Project will result in traffic disruptions from Sunday through Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. The work could cause intermittent and alternating lane closures between Ferry Road and Pier Road. Additionally, Santa Rosa Boulevard will have east and westbound alternating lane closures from east of Amberjack Drive to Ross Marler Park

Mary Esther Boulevard (State Road 393) will undergo resurfacing from U.S. 98 to Beal Parkway (S.R. 189). Drivers will experience inside lane closures for median construction that will begin on Sunday through Thursday between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. from U.S. 98 to Hollywood Boulevard. Also, beginning on Sunday, crews will begin road work from Hollywood Boulevard to Beal Parkway. That work is scheduled to go on until Jan. 27 between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. nightly.



SR 85: Resurfacing from SR 20 to SR 293 will involve intermittent north and southbound lane closures from Sunday through Thursday for milling, paving operations, and sod placement. Work will occur at different times and locations throughout the week in the following locations: Between Airport Road and Butler Road, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Between Commerce Drive and Butler Road, Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Between Butler Road and Bill Lundy Road, Sunday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SR 285 : Resurfacing from SR 20 to SR 293 will involve intermittent north and southbound lane closures from Sunday through Thursday for milling and paving operations and for crews to place sod. Lane closures may occur at the following locations and times: Between John Sims Parkway (SR 20) and Palm Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Between Palm Boulevard and SR 293 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 98 will undergo resurfacing from Josie Road to Florida Place Southeast with intermittent inside lane closures starting Sunday through Thursday between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

The Erwin Fleet - SR 85 Intersection Improvement Project will cause intermittent lane closures from Sunday through Jan. 27, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for signalization work.

Walton County

A widening project on U.S. 98 from Mack Bayou Road to County Road 30A may cause intermittent, alternating U.S. 98 east and westbound lane closures beginning Sunday through Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for milling and paving operations.

A resurfacing project on U.S. 98 from east of U.S. 331 to Peach Creek may cause nighttime U.S. 98 east and westbound lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.

The Western Lake Bridge Replacement Project will bring nighttime intermittent CR 30A east and westbound lane closures over Western Lake Bridge Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ongoing U.S. 331 Turn Lane Operations at CR 282 (Segrest Road) may cause intermittent daytime lane closures starting Monday through Friday.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Watch out for these lane closures on Okaloosa and Walton county roads