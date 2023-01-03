Road check in west Georgia led to 2 arrested, seizure of oxycodone, marijuana, guns

Two men are facing charges after deputies found numerous illegal drugs and guns during a road check on Dec. 20.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a road check on Collinsworth Road and Evergreen Industrial Drive.

Deputies stopped a car and made contact with the driver, identified as Jarri Curtis, 31, of Palmetto and the passenger, Raymond Hayes, 34, of Ellenwood.

Authorities reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the car and ordered the pair to get out of the car.

During the search of the car, deputies allegedly found a Ruger handgun, seven bags of marijuana that weighed 40 grams. The marijuana reportedly was bagged for distribution. Deputies also found eight Adderall pills, amphetamine salts pills, digital scale, a bottle containing oxycodone pills and $1,280 in cash.

Hayes and Curtis are involved in the street level distribution of marijuana, the incident report stated.

Deputies say Hayes had a pound of marijuana, two bags containing approximately 56 grams of ecstasy, a Glock, 52 empty commercial marijuana bags used for distribution and a pill bottle containing 23 oxycodone pills.

The release states that Hayes is a convicted felon after being convicted in Fulton County Superior Court in 2005 for distributing narcotics. Hayes has also been convicted twice for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon since then.

The pair is currently behind bars at the Coweta County Jail.

