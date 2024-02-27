Road closed in Fife for investigation after injury collision

A road in Fife was closed for an investigation Monday afternoon after an injury collision.

According to the Fife Police Department, officers and medics with the Tacoma Fire Department responded to the collision near the corner of 66th Avenue East and 26th Street East.

Officers closed the road for their investigation and drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

📢 Traffic Alert- Fife PD and Tacoma Fire on scene at 66th Ave E and 26th St E for an injury collision. The roadway is currently closed, please find alternate routes or avoid the area. We will advise when the roadway is back open. pic.twitter.com/H0PsksWgYe — Fife Police Dept. (@FifePD) February 27, 2024