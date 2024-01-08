Road closed after pedestrian struck in Farnham
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A stretch of road in the village of Farnham was closed Sunday after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to Sheriff John C. Garcia, Route 5, also referred to as Erie Road, is closed between Lotus Point and Detroit Street as authorities investigate the incident.
The sheriff’s office said in a media release just after 7 p.m. that the office’s Crash Investigation Unit is currently on the scene.
Man charged with holding 2 women captive at Buffalo home
More details are expected to be released “as they become available,” authorities said.
