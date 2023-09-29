Road closure in Fort Lauderdale after woman hit by tractor trailer dies, police say

Northeast 15th Avenue north of Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale remains closed Friday afternoon where a woman was hit by a tractor trailer and died, Fort Lauderdale Police said.

The woman was in a motorized scooter or wheelchair when the trailer hit her shortly before noon, police said. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.

The police department did not release details about the circumstances of the crash. WTVJ-Ch. 6 reported that the victim was seen lying partially underneath the trailer, a Publix truck.

Fort Lauderdale Police’s Traffic Homicide Unit remained at the scene investigating as of about 3 p.m. Friday. The police department said delays are expected in the area due to the investigation.