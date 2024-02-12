Road closure notice: Maintenance in North Joplin

TechCrunch

Cowboy is rolling out a new repairs and service program designed to give its e-bike riders more ways to keep their wheels on the road. The new service option is more reassurance to European Cowboy riders eager to keep their e-bikes on the road. While traditional bikes are famously easy to maintain, electric bikes are both expensive and have much more that can go wrong, both on the software and hardware side — a fact that any e-bike owner is acutely aware of.