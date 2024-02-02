Road closures along I-10 and SR 347: What to know for this weekend

If you have plans to enjoy cooler weather before showers are predicted to hit the Valley next week, be prepared by knowing more about notable road closures along Interstate 10 and State Route 347 this weekend.

Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers to allow extra time and to plan alternate routes. Drivers were asked to be prepared to slow down and merge safely when venturing through work zones.

Travel and roadway conditions can be checked at az511.gov.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street

Details: Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street near Sky Harbor Airport for barrier work as a part of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 40th Street closed. 40th Street closed in both directions at I-10.

When: From 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2, to 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 5.

Alternate Routes: While 40th Street is closed, consider taking routes like 32nd Street.

Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road closed

Details: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road closed for construction.

When: From 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2, to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.

Alternate Routes: Motorists should consider exiting at Chandler Boulevard.

Southern Avenue closed in both directions between Priest Drive and 48th Street

Details: Southern Avenue closed in both directions between Priest Drive and 48th Street for bridge work.

When: From 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5.

Alternate Routes: Access only allowed locally along Southern Avenue between 48th Street and Diablo Way and between Priest Drive and Clementine Drive. While Southern Avenue is closed, consider taking Broadway and Baseline roads.

State Route 347 narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between Edison Road and Maricopa’s north city limit

Details: State Route 347 narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between Edison Road and Maricopa’s north city limit for roadway improvement work.

When: From 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, to 5 a.m. Monday Feb. 5.

Alternate Routes: For those travelling overnight, allow extra travel time. As always, be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix road closures announced ahead of this rainy weekend