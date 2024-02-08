Deadly shooting causes road closures in Durham

TechCrunch

Onfido, an early mover in the world of identity verification using computer vision, machine learning and other AI tools, is getting acquired, TechCrunch has learned and confirmed. Entrust -- the privately-held company that provides a range of certification and verification services around payment cards, passwords, network and website access, device access and more -- is buying the London-based startup, sources say for a figure "well above" $400 million. Once that process is complete, the plan will be to integrate Onfido's tools into Entrust's wider technology stack, Entrust CEO and president Todd Wilkinson said in an interview.