Road closures: A list of roads by city that remain closed after Hilary
As the Coachella Valley continues to clean up after Tropical Storm Hilary, many roads remain closed Tuesday morning, and some ― including key arteries over the wash in Palm Springs ― are expected to remain closed for several days.
Interstate 10, which had closed during the worst of the flooding, began reopening in phases Monday. But on Tuesday morning, Caltrans reported that the three right eastbound lanes were closed for flooding between Bob Hope Drive and Cook Street. Traffic was backing up almost to Date Palm Drive as of 7 a.m. (The westbound lanes were moving freely.)
Here is a list of roads that remained closed as of Monday afternoon. The information will be updated as we learn more.
Palm Springs
Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Train Station Road
Gene Autry Trail between Via Escuela and RR bridge
Vista Chino between Clubhouse View Drive and Cathedral City limits
Lawrence Crossley Road (Golf Club) between East Palm Canyon Drive and 34th Avenue
Dinah Shore bridge between Lawrence Crossley and Cathedral Canyon Drive
Cathedral City
Vista Chino between Date Palm Drive and Avenida Maravilla
Date Palm Drive between Vista Chino and 30th Avenue
Ortega Road between Moreno Road and Via De Anza
Vista Chino at the wash (per the direction of Palm Springs)
Los Gatos Road at Date Palm Drive
Via De Anza at Ocotillo Road
Desert Hot Springs
Dillon Road between Little Morongo Road and Atlantic Avenue
Little Morongo Road between Two Bunch Palms Trail and Dillon Road
Indian Avenue between Mission Lakes Boulevard and Pierson Boulevard
Rancho Mirage
Frank Sinatra Drive, Country Club Drive and Parkview Drive are closed at the Whitewater Wash in both directions
Ramon Road is closed in both directions between Los Alamos Road and Interstate 10
Bob Hope Drive is closed in both directions from Casino Way to Interstate 10
Palm Desert
Washington Street and Harris Lane
Gerald Ford Drive in between Cook Street and Frank Sinatra Drive
Fred Waring Drive from Cook Street to Warner Trail
Delaware Avenue
Tamarisk Row
Parkview Drive
Mountain View
Indio
Avenue 44 at the wash
Coachella
Avenue 50 at the Whitewater Wash
Calhoun Street from Avenue 48 to Eagle Street
This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Road closures: A list of roads by city that remain closed after Hilary