Road closures: A list of roads by city that remain closed after Hilary

Indian Canyon Drive is covered in sand, mud and running water from Tropical Storm Hilary just south of Interstate 10 in Palm Springs, Calif., August 21, 2023.

As the Coachella Valley continues to clean up after Tropical Storm Hilary, many roads remain closed Tuesday morning, and some ― including key arteries over the wash in Palm Springs ― are expected to remain closed for several days.

Interstate 10, which had closed during the worst of the flooding, began reopening in phases Monday. But on Tuesday morning, Caltrans reported that the three right eastbound lanes were closed for flooding between Bob Hope Drive and Cook Street. Traffic was backing up almost to Date Palm Drive as of 7 a.m. (The westbound lanes were moving freely.)

Here is a list of roads that remained closed as of Monday afternoon. The information will be updated as we learn more.

Palm Springs

Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Train Station Road

Gene Autry Trail between Via Escuela and RR bridge

Vista Chino between Clubhouse View Drive and Cathedral City limits

Lawrence Crossley Road (Golf Club) between East Palm Canyon Drive and 34th Avenue

Dinah Shore bridge between Lawrence Crossley and Cathedral Canyon Drive

Edmon Arsiaga of Cathedral City examines the mud and flood waters causing a road closure at Vista Chino after Tropical Storm Hilary in Cathedral City, Calif., on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Cathedral City

Vista Chino between Date Palm Drive and Avenida Maravilla

Date Palm Drive between Vista Chino and 30th Avenue

Ortega Road between Moreno Road and Via De Anza

Vista Chino at the wash (per the direction of Palm Springs)

Los Gatos Road at Date Palm Drive

Via De Anza at Ocotillo Road

Crews work to repair the railroad at the Whitewater River after it was covered in debris from the rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, Calif., August 21, 2023. This area of the railroad is just east of Tipton Road.

Desert Hot Springs

Dillon Road between Little Morongo Road and Atlantic Avenue

Little Morongo Road between Two Bunch Palms Trail and Dillon Road

Indian Avenue between Mission Lakes Boulevard and Pierson Boulevard

Rancho Mirage

Frank Sinatra Drive, Country Club Drive and Parkview Drive are closed at the Whitewater Wash in both directions

Ramon Road is closed in both directions between Los Alamos Road and Interstate 10

Bob Hope Drive is closed in both directions from Casino Way to Interstate 10

Fred Waring Drive at the wash in Palm Desert remained closed due to flood water and mud after Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 21, 2023.

Palm Desert

Washington Street and Harris Lane

Gerald Ford Drive in between Cook Street and Frank Sinatra Drive

Fred Waring Drive from Cook Street to Warner Trail

Delaware Avenue

Tamarisk Row

Parkview Drive

Mountain View

Avenue 44 in north Indio was eroded across the wash just east of Golf Center Parkway from rushing waters from Tropical Storm Hilary.

Indio

Avenue 44 at the wash

Coachella

Avenue 50 at the Whitewater Wash

Calhoun Street from Avenue 48 to Eagle Street

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Hilary floods Cesar Chavez Street in Coachella near Avenue 50 on Aug. 20, 2023.

