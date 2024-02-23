Road closures planned on I-10, US 60 this weekend: Here's what to know

Metro Phoenix drivers beware, road closures or restrictions were planned for Interstate 10, US 60 and Loop 101 this weekend for ongoing construction work, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers to prepare to spend extra time on the roads and plan alternate routes if necessary. Drivers were also asked to be ready to slow down and to merge safely when maneuvering through work zones.

Metro Phoenix drivers can check real-time travel and roadway conditions online at the Arizona Department of Transportations' az511.gov website.

Here's where the freeways will be closed or restricted and how to avoid traffic in those areas.

Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to 3 lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street

Details: Westbound I-10 would be reduced to three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve.

When: From 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, to 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26.

Westbound Interstate 10 ramp to eastbound US 60 closed

Details: The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) would be closed for paving.

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road closed.

Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline closed.

When: From 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Alternate Routes: To connect with eastbound US 60, drivers on westbound I-10 can exit at Broadway Road and turn to enter eastbound I-10. From there, drivers can reach the ramp to eastbound US 60.

Eastbound Interstate 10 off-ramp at Ray Road closed

Details: The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road would be closed for construction.

When: From 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, to 4 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26.

Alternate Routes: Drivers can exit at Chandler Boulevard instead.

Westbound US 60 closed between Crismon Road and Loop 202

Details: Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) would be closed between Crismon Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) for pavement improvement work.

Southbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound US 60 would be closed.

Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Ironwood Drive, Signal Butte Road and Meridan Road would also be closed.

When: From 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26.

Alternate Routes: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

Southbound Loop 101 narrowed to 2 lanes between US 60 and Loop 202

Details: Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) would be reduced to the left two lanes overnight in areas between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Tempe and Chandler area for lane striping work.

Both U.S. 60 ramps to southbound Loop 101 would be closed.

Plan for other overnight on- and off-ramp closures along southbound Loop 101.

When: From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night from Sunday, Feb. 25, to Monday, Feb. 26.

Alternate Routes: Motorists should watch for highway crews and equipment when driving through work zones.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: I-10, US 60 road closures planned in metro Phoenix