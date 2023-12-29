Road closures scheduled in Virginia Beach for New Year’s celebration Dec. 30-Jan. 1

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department Special Events Unit has issued a Road Closure Notice beginning Dec. 30-Jan. 1 for the New Year’s celebration, “Last Night on the Town,” taking place at the Town Center.

Please plan ahead for those wanting to visit the area. Below is a map of parking and road areas that are scheduled to be closed.

Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.