Road closures set for Little Rock Marathon weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers should look out for road closures as the capital city prepares for the Little Rock Marathon.

In a Monday release, race officials announced the closures that drivers need to be aware of as race day approaches. Closures will start on Thursday in preparation for the race.

Little Rock Marathon unveils 2024 theme, medals

Officials noted that the marathon will use a course previously used in the years before the I-30 Crossing project began.

Thursday, February 29

9 a.m. HARD CLOSURE: Eastbound LaHarpe Blvd., from State St. to Statehouse Convention will close to one lane for Expo Vendors.



Friday, March 1

9 a.m. HARD CLOSURE: LaHarpe Blvd. will close in both directions, from State Street to President Clinton Avenue. LaHarpe from State to President Clinton will remain closed until Sunday, March 3 at approximately 10 p.m.



Saturday, March 2

4 a.m. Cumberland northbound at Second Street | Reopens approx. 8:30 a.m.

5 a.m. Markham both east and westbound at Scott Street | Reopens approx. 8:30 a.m. Second Street east and westbound at Scott Street | Reopens approx. 8:30 a.m. Alley between Scott and Main northbound and southbound

5:30 a.m. President Clinton Avenue westbound at Ottenheimer/Rock | Reopens approx. 8:30 a.m. Second Street westbound at Rock Street| Reopens approx. 8:30 a.m.



6 a.m. Main, Louisiana and Center streets northbound at Markham Street | Reopen approx. 2:00 p.m. Main northbound at Second Street | Reopens approx. 2 p.m. Markham Street from Center to Cumberland | Reopens approx. 1 p.m. Broadway Bridge southbound to Cantrell Road | Reopens approx. 2 p.m.



7 a.m. Chester Street exit from I-630 – both east and westbound | Reopens approx. 9:30 a.m.



Sunday, March 3

4 a.m. Barrels, cones on Cantrell from Junior Deputy to Chester | Reopens conclusion of race Cumberland northbound at Second Street | Reopens approx. 9 a.m.

5 a.m. Cones on Third/Markham from Barton to Kavanaugh | Reopens as course clears Alley between Scott and Main northbound and southbound Broadway northbound at Capitol | Reopens as course clears Third Street eastbound at Arch | Reopens as course clears Riverfront Drive, northbound | Reopens as course clears Cantrell Hill eastbound curb lane from Lookout to Cedar Hill | Reopens approx. 3 p.m. Markham from Center to Cumberland | Reopens approx. 11:00 a.m. Markham both east and westbound at Scott Street | Reopens approx. 9 a.m. Second Street east and westbound at Scott Street | Reopens approx. 9 a.m. Main, Louisiana and Center streets northbound at Markham St. | Reopens approx. 2 p.m. Main northbound at Second Street | Reopens approx. 2 p.m. Sixth Street, from Sixth to Roundabout | Reopen as course clears Broadway Bridge southbound to Cantrell Road | Reopens approx. 4 p.m.

5:30 a.m. Broadway Bridge southbound on North Little Rock side | Reopens approx. 8:45 a.m. Broadway Bridge northbound on Little Rock side | Reopens approx. 8:45 a.m. President Clinton Avenue westbound at Ottenheimer/Rock Second Street westbound at Rock

7:30 a.m. Chester southbound at Sixth Street | Reopens approx. Noon Chester Street exit from I-630 – both east and westbound | Reopens approx. 11:30 a.m.

8:00 a.m. Brookwood southbound at Cedar Hill | Reopens approx. 3 p.m. Cedar Hill eastbound at Mart Markham/Third Street from Martin Luther King, Jr., to Kavanaugh | Reopens as course clears

8:15 a.m. Third Street westbound at Spring | Reopens as course clears Spring southbound at Third | Reopens as course clears



Race Director Mike Garrity noted that the marathon will use rolling closures on race day.

“We use the rolling closures to get the streets opened back up to the public faster,” Garrity said. “Once all the athletes clear that area, it will open back up for public use.”

Rock City Running offers tips to prepare for Little Rock Marathon

Officials said except for the LaHarpe Boulevard closure the entire course should be open to traffic by 3 p.m. on Sunday. LaHarpe from State Street to President Clinton Avenue will reopen Sunday night by 10 p.m.

More information on the marathon’s course can be found at LittleRockMarathon.com/course

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.