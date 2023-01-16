Road collapses following intense storms in California
A section of a road in Pescadero, California, collapsed on Saturday after days of heavy rain and flooding in the area.
The moment a road collapsed in California under the pressure of intense storms was caught on camera by local firefighters.This footage, shared by Cal Fire, shows the path falling in, sending debris down a hill, in Pescadero following heavy rain.Firefighters closed Stage Road to traffic in the aftermath of the partial collapse on Saturday, 14 January. Continuing storms sweeping the state have left behind a trail of destruction in their wake.Cal Fire CZU
Roads were blocked, evacuation orders were issued and at least one driver got stuck in high water as storms hit Santa Cuz County, California, on Jan. 14.
Video shows road collapsing after record rains in Pescadero, California
A video has been captured of a road in San Mateo County, California, collapsing and sliding down a hill following repeated storms across the state.
The tiny San Mateo coastal community of Pescadero has been one of the spots hit hardest by the series of storms. And Saturday night they were flooded again. John Ramos reports. (1/15/23)
