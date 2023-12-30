Road commission chair updates county officials on projects

CENTREVILLE – St. Joseph County Road Commission saved taxpayers more than $250,000 by overseeing a culvert-replacement project itself rather than contracting the job to an outside source.

The fact was one of many shared by Eric Shafer, chairman of the St. Joseph County Road Commission Board. He presented the agency’s 2022 annual report to St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Dec. 19. He sprinkled in a few tidbits from 2023, as well.

St. Joseph County Road Commission had a busy year in 2022, according to the agency’s annual report presented last week before county commissioners.

The culvert was installed on Shimmel Road and filled a critical need for the low-lying area. Shafer said the culvert was 14 feet in height, 99 feet long and 21 feet wide.

“It was a humongous project … and not something we’d not normally take on in-house, but our crew thought we could do it,” Shafer said.

Shafer next mentioned how inflation impacted the still-ongoing Langley Covered Bridge restoration project. In general, Shafer said, inflation is affecting the cost of doing bridgework in general more than any other aspect of the road commission’s obligations.

Regarding winter maintenance, Shafer said the road commission budgeted $1.1 million toward snow-removal duties in 2023. In 2024, it upped the amount to $1.2 million.

“That’s a big number … it flabbergasts me,” he said, adding the agency is doing more work with fewer people on staff. “We’ve gone from a high of 62 employees in the ‘80s, to 42 in 2010 and now we’re down to 33.”

Continuing through the report, Shafer noted the amount of work done in the county’s 16 townships in 2022. Tasks included road reconstruction, chip-and-seal projects, local asphalt overlay, crack sealing and local re-gravel work.

Shafer then turned his attention to the road commission’s financial state. Regarding long-term debt, Shafer said the agency is in an enviable position compared to other county road commissions around the state.

“Most counties are upside down in their retirement funds … we are not. We have no bonds, no notes payable, we have no installment and lease purchases, and that is very rare in all the 83 counties in Michigan,” he said.

Shafer went on to identify a few notable matters for 2023. He mentioned the agency completed more than 33 miles of new-road surface, it purchased land in Flowerfield Township for $455,000 with the intent of operating a gravel pit; and completed construction of an equipment barn at road commission headquarters.

He said the new barn means all equipment used by the road commission is under roof and protected from the elements.

“The road commission is now set for at least 50 years. You won’t have to see us building a new barn or doing anything like that for that long of time,” Shafer told commissioners. “We’re done.”

Meanwhile, Shafer noted the $7 million Farrand Road bridge project slated for 2026 is fully funded thanks to the state (more than $3.8 million), Southwest Region Bridge Council ($1.9 million) and road commission funding (more than $1.2 million). The bridge, in northeastern Colon Township, spans the St. Joseph River.

Also worth noting, the road commission’s 10-year millage expires in 2024 and will be up for renewal. The 1 mill, Shafer said, allows the agency to offer a 50-50 match with townships willing to commit their own funds to cover half the cost of various road projects.

Following the meeting, Shafer focused on the benefit of the road commission closing its satellite locations in Colon Township and in Three Rivers, bringing all services to a single location in Centreville in 2016.

“We had three of everything and all three of those everythings got maintained in Centreville. So, to get an oil changed on a piece of equipment in Colon or Three Rivers, we had to have a driver run the thing over to Centreville, sit there all day and then run it back,” he said. “Meanwhile, those buildings cost us $40,000 a year to heat, they were both about to fall down … the efficiencies that we got (by consolidating operations to Centreville) were eye-popping.”

The agency took some grief from the public for the moves but in the end, Shafer said the consolidation has saved the road commission a considerable amount of money annually.

