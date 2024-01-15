Road commission: Snow clearing could take days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Road Commission says it could take several days to clear roads after the weekend’s snowstorm.

The forecast expects lake-effect snow showers over the next few days along with below-freezing temperatures. Jerry Byrne, the road commission’s managing director, says it could take between five and seven more days to have ideal driving conditions.

The storm brought more than a foot of snow to Kent County over the weekend. The county had only seen three inches this season before the new year, and that number has risen to 25 inches with the recent weather.

Brutally cold wind chills, more lake-effect expected

The road commission had more than 90 snowplow drivers out during the day Sunday. Dozens more workers took over after 6 p.m. for their 12-hour night shift.

Byrne said the roads have a “hard and crisp” pack of snow because temperatures were warmer Saturday night before cooling down Sunday.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Byrne said. “The temps at 12 degrees and the wind chill’s below zero, it’s gonna refreeze very quickly.”

The road commission also has several drivers dedicated to getting rid of trees blocking the road. They removed six trees in the middle of roads Sunday morning, Byrne said.

If you see a tree blocking the roadway, you’re advised to call 911 and crews will get out there as soon as they can.

Inside woodtv.com: Storm Team 8 forecast

Byrne expects slippery roads across the county from highways to neighborhood streets Monday morning, and he’s urging people to take things especially slow on their commute.

“If it normally takes you 30 minutes to get to work, plan on an hour,” he said. “If it takes you 15 minutes, plan on 30. Double your time. If you don’t feel safe, back it down a little bit. It’s better to be late than not there at all or to smash your car.”

Another reason to give yourself extra time: You could see your driveway filled with snow when you wake up Monday morning.

“You’re gonna get a full driveway,” Byrne said. “If you live in a neighborhood and we plow that snow, we can’t help but put that snow (there). It comes off the blade, you can’t magically pick it up. You’re gonna be doing some shoveling.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.