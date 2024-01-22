Slippery winter conditions continue to affect travel in and around Milwaukee Monday morning after light snow overnight and more than a week of cold, snowy weather.

Five crashes or incidents have been reported this morning that could affect traffic, 511 Wisconsin reported:

7:40 a.m. - Interstate-43 South 0.3 miles beyond the ramp from Silver Spring Drive. The right shoulder is blocked due to a crash.

7:50 a.m. - Interestate-41/US 45 North at the from County Line Road. The right shoulder is blocked due to a disabled vehicle.

8:04 a.m. - Interstate-43/Interstate-94 North 0.7 miles beyond the ramp from Holt Avenue. The right shoulder is blocked due to a disabled vehicle.

8:21 a.m. - Highway 175 South at West Wells Avenue. The left lane is blocked due to a crash.

9:25 a.m. - Interstate-43 North 1.5 miles beyond the ramp from Port Washington. The right shoulder is blocked due to a disabled vehicle.

What are the road conditions in and around Milwaukee this morning?

Here are the conditions listed as of 9 a.m. Monday morning, according to 511 Wisconsin:

I-794 from I-43 to Carferry Drive and from Lincoln Memorial Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue has slippery stretches.

I-43 from 27th Street to National Avenue has slippery stretches.

I-94 from Glenview Avenue to 25th Street has slippery stretches.

I-94/894 from 25th Street to Lincoln Memorial Drive has slippery stretches.

I-41 from Silver Spring Road to Zoo Interchange has slippery stretches.

Highway 100 from Watertown Plank Road to Layton Avenue has slippery stretches.

Highway 38 from Airport Spur to the Racine Co. line has slippery stretches.

Highway 241 from Drexel Ave to the Racine Co. line is ice covered

Highway 38 from CTH K to the Milwaukee Co. line is ice covered.

Highway 36 from Lovers Lane to Point Terrace Street is ice covered.

Highway 24 from the Waukesha County line to Oklahoma Avenue is ice covered.

You can find the most up-to-date conditions at 511 Wisconsin's website.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee road conditions: Multiple crashes, icy, slippery stretches