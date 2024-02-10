Road construction at I-81/Maugans Avenue Interchange to begin Feb. 12 at 8 p.m.

Work on the ramps at the 1-81/Maugans Avenue interchange will begin Monday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m.

The project will require several ramps to be narrowed, which is expected to be completed Tuesday, Feb. 13, by 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The affected ramps are:

Maugans Avenue ramp to southbound I-81

Southbound I-81 ramp to Maugans Avenue

Northbound I-81 ramp to Maugans Avenue

The State Highway Administration’s contractor, Francis O. Day Co. Inc. of Rockville, Md., will use construction barrels to guide motorists through the work zone.

More: Ramp-widening project at Maugans Avenue/I-81 north of Hagerstown to begin

Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused and slow down in work zones and look for reduced speed limits as traffic patterns will change in construction zones.​

For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Road construction at I-81/Maugans Avenue Interchange to begin Feb. 12