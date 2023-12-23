These are the road construction projects coming to the Salem area in 2024

Marion County will start a project in 2024 to rebuild the Hazelgreen Road Bridge over the Pudding River.

Dozens of road construction projects coming to the Mid-Willamette Valley in 2024.

And a lot more will come in Salem as the bond that voters passes in 2022 moves out of the planning stages.

The following road construction projects will have the biggest impact on traffic in 2024.

Donald-Aurora Interchange

Construction on the next phase of the project involving Exit 278 is expected to begin in 2024.

The first phase included redoing the northbound offramp, realigning Bents Road and adding a signal to the intersection of Ehlen Road and Bents Road and was completed in 2022.

Rendering for the Donald-Aurora Interchange.

According to ODOT, the next phase includes widening Interstate 5, removing the existing bridges over Ehlen Road, building a new bridge over Interstate 5, rebuilding the interchange ramps and creating the diverging diamond lanes for Ehlen Road.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

The project cost is estimated at $62.5 million.

McGilchrist Street in Salem

Construction has begun on the four-year project to completely revamp McGilchrist Street, one of the city’s most important arterial streets. It had as many as 12,900 trips per day, according to city of Salem estimate.

Salem received $13.2 million in funding to improve McGilchrist Street SE in Salem.

The project in the industrial area just west of Salem’s airport is designed to widen the current narrow two-lane road into a three-lane road with sidewalks, a cycle track, a center turn lane and improve railroad and creek crossings.

ODOT estimates that the project will cost $32.9 million. The city of Salem says that $50.8 million has been saved for the project, including $13.2 million from a federal RAISE grant.

Salem says the first phase, which involves a realignment of McGilchrist with the intersection of 22nd Street and improvements to storm water facilities began in October and is expected to be completed in late 2024.

The next two phases, which include improvements from 12th Street to 25th Street, are expected to begin in 2025 and be finished in 2027.

Pudding River bridge at Hazelgreen Road

Marion County has received federal funding to replace the bridge on Hazelgreen Road NE between Salem and Silverton. The project is expected to begin in the summer of 2024 and be completed in 2025.

The current two-lane bridge was constructed in 1969. It’s expected to be replaced with a wider concrete bridge.

Traffic will be detoured around the area during construction.

The project is budgeted to cost $6.8 million.

In 2022, the county completed reconstruction of the Pudding River Bridge at Silverton Road.

The map of the Clow Corner Road and Highway 99W construction project.

Highway 99W and Clow Corner Road roundabout

Construction on the large roundabout between Rickreall and Monmouth has been paused for the winter.

The first phase of the project, including widening Highway 99W at Orrs Corner Road and improving the intersection, including a left turn land, was completed earlier in 2023.

Part of construction of the roundabout was completed in the summer and fall of 2023. It is expected to resume in the spring 2024.

Clow Corner Road will be closed to the east of 99W for five months and closed to the west — toward Dallas — for about two months after the roundabout is built. Clow Corner traffic will be diverted to Riddell Road, while the old part of Highway 99W is removed.

The project also will include reconnecting the multiuse path, including ADA ramps, on the west side of the highway.

The speed limit in the area has been reduced to 45 miles per hour in the work area during construction.

The project is projected to cost $11.3 million.

Central Street in Gates

Marion County has allocated $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward improvements to the main road in Gates, which was hit hard by the 2020 wildfires.

The project is expected to add curbs, gutters, sidewalks, street lighting and storm water facilities on the south side of Central Street.

It also will have pedestrian curb ramps, decorative paving stones, trash receptacles, a bike rack, parking spaces and new driveways.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring and completed by the end of June.

Hayesville Drive in east Salem

The major road project in East Salem between Portland Road and Cordon Road has been underway since 2022 and is expected to be completed by Nov. 1, 2024.

It is designed to widen the road, add bike lanes and sidewalks, upgrade storm water collection and improve traffic signals.

The project was originally budgeted for slightly more than $7 million.

Center Street from Lancaster Drive to 45th Place in Salem

This project east of Lancaster Drive NE is designed to widen Center Street in east Salem including a center turn lane, bike lanes and a sidewalk in an area that has seen increased traffic as the Willamette Town Center has built out.

It is projected to begin in 2024 and estimated to cost $3.4 million.

Highway 219 and Butteville Road in Woodburn

The intersection will receive improvements to handle the capacity that is expected to increase with the opening of the new Amazon fulfillment center about a half a mile away in Woodburn in 2024.

Construction is expected to start in 2024. It is estimated to cost $7.9 million.

Salem Industrial Drive rail crossing

The project is designed to combine the two railroad crossings into one and add a set of train activated flashing lights and gates.

It is estimated to cost $1.7 million and construction is estimated to start in 2024.

The project design for realigning Perrydale Road where it connects with Highway 22.

Highway 22 from Perrydale Road to Kings Valley Highway

The road on the way to the Oregon Coast is going to be reconfigured in an area where 39 crashes occurred from 2015 to 2020, according to ODOT

The road will receive a traffic roundabout at the Highway 22 intersection with Kings Valley Highway. And Perrydale Road to the north will be rerouted to that roundabout.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and is estimated to cost $11.4 million.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem-area road construction projects coming in 2024