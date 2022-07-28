Road crews clearing brush near interstate find human remains, Texas officials say

Road crews were clearing brush near a Texas interstate when they found human remains under a bridge, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Transportation workers’ discovery has prompted a death investigation.

Abilene police investigators were called to the area of Interstate 20 and mile marker 288 at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, according to a department news release.

“Investigators determined the remains were possibly there for some time due to their condition,” a spokesperson said in the statement.

A cause of death has not been determined, police said, though officials did not find any “apparent signs of trauma.”

The body’s gender, age and race are also unknown.

Police have collected the remains for an autopsy, and officials say more information will be shared once the results are available.

Abilene is about 180 miles southwest of Dallas.

