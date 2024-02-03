Road crews continue work to repair potholes caused by ever changing weather

Road crews are continuing to work to repair potholes caused by the ever-changing weather in the Miami Valley.

This weekend Ohio Department of Transportation crews will be out making repairs between State Routes 4 and 741.

When it comes to seeing potholes on Miami Valley roads, it really depends on who you talk to.

“Now as far as the main roadways, there have been different spots of potholes,” Christopher Hughes of Dayton said.

While Roshin Papaly said she doesn’t see many.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pothole repairs, roadwork to impact drivers on I-75 in Montgomery County

“I do a lot of my driving early in the morning, so not a whole lot of traffic. So it’s pretty relaxed at that time. I don’t see a lot of potholes or anything,” she said.

But if you do, you can probably blame the weather.

“Drivers see potholes on the roads when we see a big shift in temperature,” Loryn Bryson, public information officer with ODOT said.

While crews make repairs drivers should be aware.

“The roads are just really bumpy right now and I do have to dodge and weave a little bit to avoid them,” Harrison Greathouse of Oakwood said.

ODOT oversees interstates like I-75 so if you hit a pothole on the highway and have damage you can file a damage report online.







