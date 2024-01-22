Road crews ready to tackle freezing rain; CWLP sets up a dedicated line for trouble

A dump truck gets filled with salt Monday, January 8, 2023 at the Public Works dept. in preparation for expected snow.

The director of the city's Office of Public Works said a full complement of road crews would be out early Monday morning spreading salt ahead of potentially inclement weather.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a winter weather advisory for Springfield and Sangamon County that extends into Logan, Cass, Menard, Scott, Morgan, and Christian counties from 3 a.m. Monday to midnight Tuesday.

More: Schools go to e-learning or cancel with freezing rain, hazardous conditions expected

A freezing rain forecasted to develop early Monday materialized making for slick conditions.

Fuchs said that the department had plans to keep crews on into the evening hours if the rain persisted.

More than 20 city trucks were expected to be on the roads.

Local and area school districts heeded the warning by going to e-learning or canceling classes. Springfield Public Schools and the Ball-Chatham district went to e-learning while Rochester schools called off classes.

In-person classes are also cancelled at the University of Illinois Springfield and Lincoln Land Community College.

In the event of electric trouble, City Water, Light & Power has established a dedicated hotline at (217) 789-2121 for reporting issues.

Menard County sheriff's deputies reported multiple vehicles have slid off the roadway on Gudgel Road between Harris Road and Boy Scout Trail. A county plow truck is also reportedly stranded in the area.

Interstate 72 westbound just west of the Wabash Avenue exit is currently closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer blocking all lanes, according to Illinois State Police. At 6 a.m., a tow company was on the scene working to move the vehicle off the roadway.

According to a Facebook post, SMTD's fixed route and paratransit services will be operating on a two-hour delay for service Monday.

Senior Services of Central Illinois is closed.

Motorists heading out on the roads can check conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Winter weather advisory with freezing rain issued for Springfield area