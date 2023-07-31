Road to be dedicated in honor of Noah Shahnavaz

Jul. 31—ELWOOD — Elwood and Madison County community will honor slain police officer Noah Shahnavaz on the anniversary of his death.

A ceremony is set for 4 p.m. Monday at the Elwood City Building to mark the naming of a one-mile section of Ind. 37, south of the intersection with Ind. 13 in memory of Shahnavaz.

Local residents are being asked to wear "blue" or "Noah" shirts on Monday.

Shahnavaz, 24, was slain in the early morning hours of July 31, 2022 during a routing traffic shop.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Elwood Police Department for 11 months.

Shortly after the shooting took place, the suspect Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, Anderson, was arrested by deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.

The Madison County Prosecutor's office has charged Boards with murder, along with several other charges, and is seeking the death penalty in the case.

Boards is scheduled to go on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 in January, 2025.

Jury selection is expected to take two weeks and the trial could last two months.

