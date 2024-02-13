When will the road work on East Exchange Street in Akron be completed? Here are updates

Wondering what's up with the road work on East Exchange Street near the University of Akron campus? Mayor Shammas Malik offered an update on Tuesday.

According to a city press release, fencing is being installed this week on the sidewalk on the south side of East Exchange Street between Sumner and Allyn streets to keep pedestrians and drivers safe. The move was prompted by individuals using the curb lane along Exchange for short-term parking, creating safety issues and disrupting traffic.

Parking on Exchange Street is not permitted throughout the duration of the construction.

Later this month, construction will wrap on the north side of Exchange and begin on the south side, diverting traffic to the north side.

An image provided by the city illustrating the next phase of work along Exchange Street.

A lane of travel will be open in each direction and pedestrian access will be maintained. Businesses in the construction zone remain open. Free parking is available on Allyn and Sumner, and there's a parking garage at 381 Sumner Street.

This project includes improvements of East Exchange Street between Arc Drive and Fountain Street including new pavement, curbs, sidewalks, bike lanes, street lighting, traffic signals, water main replacement, sewer reconstruction and landscaping.

The north side of Exchange, from Fountain to Kling streets, is already substantially complete, the city said. The contractor is currently doing utility work on the remainder of the north side of Exchange Street, from Arc Drive to Kling Street.

Here is the timeline for the remainder of the project:

Sewer lining is expected to be completed by the end of February.

The north half of Exchange Street, from Arc to Kling, should be complete in late May.

The south half of Exchange Street, from Arc to Sumner, should be complete in late August.

The south half of Exchange Street, from Sumner to Fountain, should be complete in late November or early December.

Sidewalks, street trees, and other minor aesthetic improvements are expected to be completed in spring of 2025.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Majority of work on Exchange Street in Akron to wrap up in late 2024