Road fatalities lead to murder charge

Mar. 9—CATLETTSBURG — A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a Feb. 15 fatal car crash in the area of Twin Fork and Paul Purvis Road near Catlettsburg.

The crash resulted in the deaths of Opel Wilkes, 57, and Rigoberto Madrigal, 55, both of Catlettsburg.

Payton Sparks was indicted Tuesday by a Boyd County grand jury on two counts of murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-offense DUI, one count of reckless driving, one count of improper passing, one count of first-offense driving without insurance, one count of driving on a suspended license, one count of driving without tags or dead tags and one count of simple possession of marijuana.

Sparks, of Catlettsburg, was picked up Tuesday by Kentucky State Police and booked at the Boyd County Detention Center, according to the jail website.

The accident happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. Sparks was heading toward Ashland in the 7500 block of Paul Purvis — also known as State Route 168 — when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading toward Catlettsburg, according to the prior news reports.

Wilkes passed away while en route to Cabell Huntington Hospital on a life flight, while Madrigal was declared dead at the scene. Sparks was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for his injuries.

It took a while for Madrigal to be identified by the Boyd County Coroner's Office, because he was an undocumented person living under an assumed name for about two decades, according to County Coroner Mark Hammond.

Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley said she couldn't comment on the case, but did refer The Daily Independent to the state's murder statute for why he was charged with murder, as opposed to manslaughter or reckless homicide.

Under KY Section B of the state's murder code (507.20), it states that a person is guilty of murder when "including, but not limited to, the operation of a motor vehicle under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, he wantonly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to another person and thereby causes the death of another person."

Sparks is being held on a $1 million bond. He is set for arraignment on March 18 before Judge George Davis.

The case was investigated by KSP.

