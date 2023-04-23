Road to Ga. beach party turns violent with at least 8 injured in crashes, shooting, lawmakers say

Georgia lawmakers say they were overwhelmed Saturday by multiple car crashes and a shooting on Highway 80 as thousands made their way to Orange Crush on Tybee Island.

Orange Crush, the unofficial beach bash for HBCU students, returned to Tybee Island this weekend, bringing many visitors.

City officials told WJCL that the event was unpermitted, however, they prepared law enforcement, firefighters, and more to keep everyone safe.

While authorities prepared for the beach’s chaos, the road to the party was a different story.

According to authorities, at 1:30 p.m. on Highway 80 to Tybee Island, seven people were taken to the hospital after a sprinter van and muscle car collided, causing a traffic chain reaction.

WJCL reported that children were possibly ejected in the crash.

Following the collision, WJCL said one person who was stuck in the traffic began to do doughnuts in the road but lost control and hit another car, causing more delays on Highway 80.

As the delays continued to grow, police said those stuck in traffic began to party by getting on top of their cars and dancing.

At 8 p.m., authorities said while the traffic was still backed up on Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski, a woman was shot in the back while in a car with five other people.

“I have been overwhelmed with calls, texts and messages over the last two hours related to Orange Crush on Tybee Island,” State Representative Jesse Petrea said on Facebook at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. “There are numerous reports of lewd behavior, drugs, road rage, etc. To be clear, I have spoken with Georgia State Patrol leadership. GSP was not asked to assist Tybee in this event. Now, the island is inaccessible. However, our GSP crime unit was requested to help this weekend in Savannah and is doing so tonight.”

Petrea added that Governor Brian Kemp also personally ordered additional GSP troopers to Highway 80 to ensure traffic laws were obeyed.

Police told WJCL they arrested 38-year-old Adam Bauer concerning the shooting on Highway 80 and charged him with six counts of aggravated assault.

The identities of all victims involved have not been released.

