State Route 67 to Grand Canyon North Rim will be closed for the season starting Dec. 4, according to an Arizona Department of Transportation news release.

According to ADOT, the state usually closes this area during winter due to heavy snow. The press release said that US 89A will remain open at the junction with State Route 67.

ADOT also announced the following closures in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona:

Thursday, Dec. 7: State Route 473 between State Route 260 and Hawley Lake

Friday, Dec. 29: State Route 261 between Eagar and Big Lake

Friday, Dec. 29: State Route 273 between Sunrise Park and Big Lake

ADOT advises drivers to call 511 or visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Center at az511.gov for the latest highway conditions around the state. Drivers can also head to azdot.gov/KnowSnow for tips about traveling in areas with snow.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Road to Grand Canyon North Rim to close for the season on Dec. 4