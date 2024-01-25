Road hazard results in several flat tires on I-75 in Dayton

Several drivers on I-75 South, in the area of Wagner Ford, were sidelined with flat tires Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed several cars pulled over with their hazards on in the area.

An unknown road hazard resulted in several flats, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has been called to the scene, along with Dayton officers and firefighters.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information is released.



