Road work to impact traffic on State Route 353 in Jonesborough through June

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Beginning on Wednesday, a portion of State Route 353 (Old State Route 34) in Jonesborough will be shifted to a temporary roadway while crews replace a bridge that crosses over Little Limestone Creek near David Crockett High School.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the work is expected to last until June 28. The release said TDOT will shift traffic onto a temporary roadway and Hartman Drive will be closed to traffic while a box culvert bridge is replaced.

The release said signage will be in place to direct motorists around the work zone. TDOT urges drivers to use caution, expect delays and follow reduced speed limits.

The release said the construction timeline is contingent on favorable weather conditions.

