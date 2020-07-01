Take The Road Less Traveled In A 1988 Land Rover Defender

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Tackle the off-road and look good doing it in this retro pick-up.

If you're looking to go on adventures with family or friends and could use a vehicle that could tackle the road less traveled or the softest beach sand, then you may want to check out this rugged 1988 Land Rover Defender. This epic off-roader is up for bids through Awesome Joe's Auctions. As of this writing, the current bid is at $12,250 with seven days left.

Awesome Joe's Auctions More

Completely rebuilt in 2016, the tough exterior shines bright in a stunning Burnt Orange paint over a black interior. Outside, this '88 Defender is equipped with a heavy-duty bumper along with a KBX front grille and headlight surround. Even more, throw everything in the high-capacity long bed that has been sprayed with Rhino Bed Liner for protection. Even the undercarriage has been sprayed to keep everything protected and free of rust. For even more protection, a front skid plate was also installed. There's still plenty of life left in this '88 Defender with an actual mileage of 35,021 as stated on the title. Also, this epic truck is right-hand-drive.

Propelling the truck forward is a 3.9-liter V8 engine under the hood that is shifted via an automatic transmission. A heavy-duty suspension keeps this retro pick-up handling right on the trails, and drilled and slotted front power disc brakes bring everything to a halt. The addition of off-road wheels and tires help when tackling the off-beaten path.