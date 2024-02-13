Road partially closed after crash involving bicyclist in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving a vehicle and bicycle partially shut down a road in Murfreesboro early Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the crash has shut down Old Salem Road from Commercial Court to Captain Joe Fulghum Drive.

Authorities said injuries were reported in the crash, but the extent of the injuries remain unknown at this time.

MPD is advising motorists to find alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

